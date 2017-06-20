Ryan Edwards’ alleged drug use was once again a hot topic during last night’s new episode of Teen Mom OG.

During the show, Maci Bookout was seen opening up about her concerns for her oldest child’s father and admitting that she wasn’t convinced he could stay clean while discussing the possibility of filing for custody of 8-year-old Bentley.

On June 19, Radar Online shared a recap of Monday night’s episode of the show, revealing that Maci Bookout was prepared to hand Ryan Edwards with an ultimatum: either enter rehab for his alleged drug abuse or she’s going to take custody from him. However, while Maci Bookout said she was prepared to file for custody, she feared that doing so may result in a downward spiral for her former boyfriend.

Maci Bookout even admitted to fearing that a custody filing could result in an overdose.

“What happens in the time we talk and the time he goes to get help?” she asked her husband, Taylor McKinney. “I feel like he’s going to use or do something in that time period. What if it’s too much? I’m scared, but I’m more scared of not doing it.”

Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards share one son, and the longtime reality star also shares two children with her husband, including 2-year-old daughter Jayde and 1-year-old son Maverick.

Ryan Edwards faced drug use rumors at the end of last year after he didn’t seem to be himself while filming the first half of Teen Mom OG Season 6. At the time, Edwards appeared bug-eyed and fans on social media suspected drug use was to blame. That said, Edwards eventually denied that drugs were a factor.

One year later, Ryan Edwards was faced with rumors yet again and during a vacation in Puerto Rico, Maci Bookout shed light on his reported struggles during a conversation with her co-stars, including Catelynn Lowell and Amber Portwood.

To see more of Ryan Edwards, Maci Bookout, and their co-stars, including Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood, and Farrah Abraham, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 6B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

