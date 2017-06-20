Danielle Bregoli: ‘Cash Me Ousside’ Girl Purchases $90K Porsche She Is Too Young To Drive

Danielle Bregoli, “Cash Me Ousside” girl, has reportedly purchased an expensive new Porsche despite being too young to drive it or to obtain a driver’s license. The 14-year-old, who became a viral sensation after she appeared on an episode of Dr. Phil in December of 2016, is apparently signaling that she has truly arrived with a new Porsche Panamera 4s Hybrid.

Since she shot to stardom, Danielle Bregoli has launched a lucrative career that now earns her a seven-figure income, according to Hollywood Life. A representative reportedly confirmed that she recently purchased a Porsche Panamera 4s Hybrid that comes “with all the bells and whistles” at the cost of about $90,000.

A photograph has emerged online showing Bregoli posing with her new white Porsche Panamera. According to her representatives, fans will soon see the “Cash Me Ousside” girl being chauffeured around in Los Angeles in her new car. She does not plan to get a license plate embossed with her now famous catchphrase, “Cash Me Ousside,” her representatives said.

“Danielle has earned well into the seven figures at this point and wanted to buy herself something.”

Her representatives also reportedly confirmed that she is planning to use the car despite not being old enough to obtain a driver’s license or permit. According to Hollywood Life, sources close to Bregoli revealed that her security team currently drives her around in her new car, but she plans to get a permit in the next 10 months.

The sum of $90,000 may well be nothing to the teenage sensation, who is expected to hit the road on tour soon and could earn up to $50,000 per show, according to sources.

TMZ had earlier reported that the “Cash Me Ousside” girl was spotted outside Catch seafood restaurant in West Hollywood last Thursday, where she was overheard bragging about how she planned to spend the money she expected to be awarded from a lawsuit she reportedly filed recently against an app developer. She was reportedly heard saying she had set her sights on a flashy car.

According to reports, Bregoli sued a phone video company for hundreds of thousands dollars for allegedly stealing her “Cash Me Ousside” catchphrase. She reportedly filed a trademark suit in South Florida claiming that the company infringed on her intellectual property rights by reproducing the likeness of her voice and her signature catchphrase without her consent.

'Cash Me Outside' girl Danielle Bregoli just bought a $90k Porsche… but she's only 14! So who's driving it?!https://t.co/uMWL3DeCzv — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) June 20, 2017

There were also reports that she threatened to sue Walmart for using her catchphrase “How Bow Dah” on T-Shirts without seeking her permission.

Going by media reports about the various money-spinning deals she has been negotiating recently, Bregoli is making adroit moves to cash in on her fame. There are unconfirmed reports that she is involved in plans to star in a reality series of her own. Following reports that she met producers Mark Batson and Che Pope early last April, fans speculated online that she could be eyeing opportunities in the music industry.

Bregoli, who claimed that her signature accent was acquired from “the streets” after she stopped attending school in the seventh grade, recently appeared in a rap video by rapper Kodak Black, where she was shown flashing bundles of cash and dancing on a white Rolls-Royce.

She also reportedly charged a five-figure sum for a public appearance at Rolling Loud Music Festival last May and was paid five-figure sums for meet-and-greets with fans. She has more than 8 million followers on Instagram and has been doing product placements, according to reports. She could easily earn a five-figure income on a single post, according to Celebrity Networth.

New gawk, Danielle Bregoli Says She's Buying a Porsche She Can't Drive, has been published on Celebrity Gawk – https://t.co/LbsczrMzUS pic.twitter.com/sFxFkXsjCA — Celebrity Gawk (@CelebrityGawk) June 16, 2017

14 Year Old Danielle Bregoli Is Set To Buy Her first Car, A PORSCHE!?! https://t.co/HuMCXTtybl pic.twitter.com/QYo2ikyRzS — Hollywood Vlogger (@HollywoodVlogr) June 19, 2017

Bregoli shot to fame after she appeared in an episode of the Dr. Phil last September, in which her mother, Barbara Ann, said she no longer wanted to parent her out of control teenage daughter. According to Barbara Ann, her daughter would often run away from home and steal her credit cards.

Danielle responded to her mother’s complaints with annoyance, calling people who laughed at her “whores.”

“Cash me ousside, howbow dah?” she replied, uttering the catchphrase that quickly became a viral meme online.

“It’s just something that happened! I can’t control what ya’ll people decide to do with me,” she quipped when asked about her catchphrase becoming a viral meme.

She later claimed that Dr. Phil had exaggerated the issues between her and her mother, saying it “really wasn’t that bad.” Despite her protests, police began investigating her mother over a viral video that appeared to show her hitting her daughter and calling her a “bitch.”

“Me and my mother are not fighting on the floor,” she said. “We are play fighting. My ex-best friend took it to a whole other level. It wasn’t what it was at all.”

Besides buying a Porsche and suing a company for violating her intellectual property rights, the “Cash Me Ousside” girl has been up to a lot lately. She and her mother were recently thrown off a Spirit Airlines flight and banned for life after getting into a fight with another passenger. Police also reportedly caught her with marijuana outside a home in Boynton Beach, Florida. She was also reportedly involved in a brawl outside a bar.

[Featured Image by Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images]