‘Shameless’ Star Emma Kenney On Getting A Dog: ‘Adopt Don’t Shop’

PETA recently shared a video on YouTube featuring Shameless star Emma Kenney – known best for her role as Debbie Gallager – opening up about why you should adopt a dog instead of buying one.

In the first 15 seconds of the video, Emma talks about how bringing a dog into your family can be one of the most “fulfilling things you can do.” The Shameless star then proceeds to sarcastically talk about how you should call a shady dog breeder just to get the exact breed of dog you’ve always wanted. She also takes a jab at pet stores before encouraging you to visit your local dog shelter if you want to get a dog.

The Shameless star claims adding a dog to the family isn’t rocket science, instead she believes it is “dog science.” According to Too Fab, the 17-year-old makes it very clear that getting a dog from anywhere other than a local shelter is a mistake.

During the video rant, Emma also reveals that most puppy mills – which is where pet stores get their dogs from – are inbred. Basically, this means some of the dogs that reproduce come from the same family, which can create all sorts of medical problems for the dog. Kenney also notes that inbred dogs will result in expensive vet bills that could have been avoided by just adopting a dog at the local shelter instead.

“You want one of those designer combo breeds. You want a dog with the body of a poodle but the face of a shih tzu and the bark of a Lab. Well you know what I want? For you to get your head out of you’re a**.”

The Shameless star proceeds to slam dog lovers who want to get a specific kind of dog. Kenney encourages people to just try bonding with the dogs and stop worrying so much about what type of dog you get.

“This isn’t Build-a-Bear. Go to a shelter. Meet some dogs. Play. Bond. Connect. Shelters have a ton of combo breeds. They’re called ‘mutts.’ They’re always ‘in fashion,’ they’ll always have your back, and they’ll always love you for the rest of their lives.”

According to Too Fab, this isn’t just a publicity stunt or a paycheck for this Shameless star as Emma Kenney practices what she is preaching in the video. The dog Emma is seen holding several times in the video is her very own shelter mutt named Charlie.

Emma isn’t the only Shameless star who cares about animals. According to Daily Mail, Emmy Rossum attended an event to save the homeless cats and dogs in New York a few months ago.

Did you know Emma Kenney and Emmy Rossum were such big pet lovers? More importantly, do you think the Shameless star is right about adopting a dog is always better than buying one?

[Featured Image by Steve Cohn/Invision for Focus Features/AP Images]