‘Alaskan Bush People’: Matt And Snowbird Confirm Ami Has Cancer?

There has been a lot of buzz about Ami Brown having cancer but nothing is officially confirmed yet. In the new preview for Alaskan Bush People Season 7, Matt and Snowbird have a heartfelt talk about the family’s current situation. Snowbird said the following.

“Nobody wants to say the word cancer.”

“Nobody wants to say the word cancer,” Matt agrees.

This is the closest thing to a confirmation about Ami’s real health condition. It is not directly stated that the Alaskan Bush People matriarch has cancer, but Snowbird’s confessional hinted it is something serious. She said that over the years, they have come across so many obstacles that threatened to bring them down, but they can fix them all. The hardest thing this time, she added, is that “They can’t fix it.”

Matt and Snowbird were back in Browntown as they talk, but their minds are where their mother is. They try to find strength from each other. Matt said that they are strong people who are there for each other. The rest of the family looks up to Snowbird because she is always the one who says everything will be okay.

Snowbird said that sometimes it puts a lot of pressure on her. The Alaskan Bush People star also has emotions; she just tries to hide them. Matt says Snowbird is the toughest one among them. Especially at this time with their mom, they all kind of rely on Bird to do what she does best—to inspire them.

“She’s many moms and she takes care of everybody,” Matt said.

Meanwhile, the Facebook page ABP Exposed said that they have received a confirmation that Ami Brown has stage 4 lung cancer. The Brown family is also reportedly leaving Los Angeles and moving to a different location, which was not specified.

Alaskan Bush People Season 7 is hoped to shed light to all the words about Ami’s health condition. On Wednesday’s episode, the family brings Ami to the hospital for testing. Ami tells Billy that she can handle it because she’s tough. However, they are facing the prospect of leaving their homestead in Alaska and start a new chapter somewhere else. Gabe says they have worried so much and waited for a long time that he no longer has any thoughts left.

Alaskan Bush People Season 7 airs every Wednesday at 9 p.m. on the Discovery Channel. Here’s an extended scene from the new season of ABP.