‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will Chloe Lane Return To Salem?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers previously revealed that after giving Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) her baby back, Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) will leave Salem. Fans are wondering if she will ever return. It turns out that she will, and she actually won’t be gone for very long.

This week in Salem, Chloe will give baby Holly back to Nicole, which makes her overjoyed. However, there is a dark cloud looming over the character. She will soon find out that Chloe does not get the final say in Nicole having custody. Meanwhile, Chloe will leave town because she needs to heal from losing the child she carried for nine months. For those that love Nadia Bjorlin, she will be back.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from the Facebook page for Jason47’s Days Website reveal that the actress is only taking a short break. As fans know, she is pregnant with her second child. However, this is not the reason why she will disappear for a while. Remember, the soap opera tapes scenes several months in advance. At the time the current episodes were filmed, she had not started her maternity leave. According to the page owner, the writers decided to give Chloe a break from the storylines for a little bit. Apparently, her maternity break will affect episodes that will air in early 2018.

So, since Chloe Lane is leaving Salem, when will she return? An exact date was not given, but viewers can expect Bjorlin’s character to return later this summer.

Since Arianne Zucker has finished filming, Nicole Walker will make her exit around Thanksgiving. That means that Chloe and Nicole will see each other again. How will this affect Nicole’s baby? That information hasn’t been revealed yet, but viewers are hoping that it won’t cause any problems.

By the time Nadia returns, new head writer Ron Carlivati’s scripts should begin airing. Executive producer Ken Corday assured fans that they are listening to what people are saying on social media about the soap opera. Hopefully, they allow Nicole to have a happy ending with baby Holly in her arms.

What do you think of Nadia Bjorling returning as Chloe Lane? Do you enjoy her character or did the secret surrogate and custody battle storyline make you despise her on Days Of Our Lives? What kind of storyline will the new head writer give her?

