Horrible Storyline Coming For Bayley Heading Into ‘WWE Summerslam’ Revealed

Bayley is stuck in the mid-card of the Women’s Division on Raw. After being dominated by Alexa Bliss in the Kendo Stick on a Pole Match at WWE Extreme Rules, she’s been left with little momentum to keep her as a viable contender for the Raw Women’s Championship. The WWE Universe is outraged about how Bayley’s booking has been handled by WWE officials since Wrestlemania 33, but fans will continue to feel that way.

For the foreseeable future, Bayley will not be involved in the Women’s Title hunt over the next few months, but WWE officials do have a storyline planned for her heading into WWE Summerslam. It’s been reported that Bayley’s backstage interview with Corey Graves last week could lead to a romantic angle for her. Those rumors may come true, but more details have come to light about how WWE officials will book the angle.

It’s being reported that WWE officials will continue to highlight Bayley’s innocence on WWE programming going forward in her storylines. The rumor is that she will eventually reveal that she’s never kissed a man in her life, which will lead to Bayley “kissing a guy for the first time” during WWE Summerslam in August.

There is a strong possibility that Bayley will be featured in a mixed tag team match at the PPV to set up the kiss for after the match is over. As of this writing, it’s unclear who WWE officials have decided will play “the man” in the scenario, but there are several options if the green light is given for the storyline. Corey Graves is said to be “in the lead” for the role, but Corey would likely be forced to give it to her as a bet on the match.

It’s understandable why WWE officials would believe the storyline is worth a thought. On paper, it could be cute and sweet. The angle would also give Bayley something to do outside of the Raw Women’s Title picture at WWE Summerslam. However, a lot of people are going to view a storyline like this as childish and highly unnecessary for Bayley. Those WWE fans would much rather see her wrestle than be treated like a child.

Bayley is a strong performer and an accomplished wrestler in WWE. Her gimmick is something that makes her unique, but there will be a lot of concern about a lame romantic storyline like this burying her as a real competitor in the ring. Overall, the WWE Universe enjoyed Bayley’s run as the Women’s Champion, but it’s going to be difficult for her to regain the title someday unless WWE officials take her much more seriously.

[Featured Image by WWE]