Kim Kardashian-Caitlyn Jenner Feud: ‘KUWTK’ Star Wants Things To Workout With Former Olympian Stepdad

The Kim Kardashian-Caitlyn Jenner feud has become an explosive topic online, but it seems like the 36-year-old Kardashian is now ready to forgive-and-forget what she previously deemed to be hurtful for her mother, Kris Jenner.

In April, the reality TV star came to her mother’s defense after Caitlyn—formerly known as Bruce Jenner prior to his sex change—released her tell-all memoir The Secrets of My Life where the 67-year-old transgender shared his experience before his transformation.

During her interview on The Ellen Degeneres Show, as cited in a report from E! News, she explained that the former Olympian said some things that were not true and have hurt her mother and KUWTK momager, Kris Jenner. At the time, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was talking about the former Olympic gold medalist’s controversial interview with Diane Sawyer that launched the Kim Kardashian-Caitlyn Jenner Feud.

“My heart breaks for my mom, because I feel like she’s been through so much…She’s promoting this book and she’s saying all these things and, you know, I just don’t think it’s necessary,” the reality TV star told the host.

“I just feel like it’s unfair; things aren’t truthful.”

During the conversation, Kim noted how her former stepdad wasn’t being honest even after revealing she is a transgender in 2015.

“I mean, I feel like it’s taken her a really long time to be honest with herself. I don’t expect her to be honest about my mom now, but it’s just so hurtful.”

She then explained that while she wanted the best for the 67-year-old decathlete, she did not like how she used the Kardashians as stepping stone for success, the Kim Kardashian-Caitlyn Jenner feud report explained.

“Like, I just wish her all the success in the world, but not at our expense.”

But while Kim was upset at the time of the interview, it seems like the weeks that passed helped the wound heal as she now tells The View something different with regards to how she felt about her stepdad.

“I definitely got upset about [the memoir],” she told the group of ladies on the talk show, as quoted by E! News’ report on the Kim Kardashian-Caitlyn Jenner feud.

She went on to explain that she did not want to discredit her stepdad, clarifying that she was just shocked about what her tell-all book contained since it was a bit different from her mother’s account.

“Maybe their stories are different. Maybe their accounts are different. I don’t want to discredit her feelings or her account, but when all of us were there witnessing some things and seeing things really differently, it was just a little bit surprising to me.”

She added that she felt like Caitlyn should’ve taken into account her 25 years of marriage with Kris Jenner before telling the world what she did in her book that may have marred the KUWTK momager’s name.

Despite that, the 36-year-old mother of two is hopeful that things will be better between her family and the 67-year-old former Olympian, which may also become the end of the explosive Kim Kardashian-Caitlyn Jenner feud.

“In our family, we definitely are always so close and stick through everything. Everything is definitely going to be fine.”

Kim further talked about how Caitlyn will always be part of her life especially since she helped raised them when their father passed away.

“[She] stepped up to the plate, took over for my dad when he passed away, and I’ll never forget what Caitlyn instilled in us as kids and was a part of who I am today. I’ll never forget that. She’ll always be a part of me.”

After speaking to Kanye West’s 36-year-old wife, The View will also talk about Caitlyn Jenner’s side as she joins the panel during the show’s July 13 and 14 episodes.

