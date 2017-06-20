Together Again? Tarek And Christina El Moussa Back For ‘Flip Or Flop’ Season 7

Tarek and Christina El-Moussa have put their bitter divorce behind them and are working together on new episodes of Flip or Flop. According to Realtor, the former couple was not expected to return for another season after their feud of multiple affairs, child custody battles, and alimony payments became public fodder.

However, despite their less than civil separation last year, show owner HGTV went on to renew the contracts of the Flip or Flop stars for a record 20 episodes for Season 7. Over five episodes of the 20 episodes are presently ready with the remaining 15 episodes meant to be shot and scheduled for broadcast soon.

The house flipping show has been a resounding success despite the controversies that have followed it. Season 6 of Flip or Flop attracted over 17 million viewers, ranking ahead of TV heavy-hitters like House Hunters International, Queen of the South and The Late Show With Trevor Noah.

NUMBER 1 ON CABLE!!! We want to thank all our loyal fans for the support during this period of our lives. We love our fans and will continue to work as hard as we can to bring you the best shows possible!! Thank you for all the support over the years through thick and thin! You guys are the best!!!! A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Jun 16, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT

In August 2016, the home improvement show was the most watched show on U.S. cable with over 2.8 million viewers. Since dotting TV screens in April 2013 and focusing on reselling properties in the Southern California axis, Flip or Flop has whipped up a slew of spinoffs. The franchise will feature other flipping experts located in Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago, Forth Worth, and Las Vegas.

Flip or Flop hinged on Tarek and Christina’s house flipping business as well as their domestic lives as parents to their two children. The real estate duo was not expected to work again after their acrimonious fallout. But the former couple surprised many people appearing together on the first episode of Season 7.

In the ensuing dialogue, Tarek insists nothing has changed, adding that he and his former wife needed to make it work irrespective of their divorce for the sake of the kids.

“We film together and talk about houses and kids. We’ll be together for the rest of our lives because we have kids. We need to get along for the kids and for our sanity.”

The mother of two agrees with her former husband saying that the show must go on. She added that if they did not get along, there was no way they would have signed up for two more seasons. In the Season 7 premiere, “A Deceiving Deal,” the house flippers purchase a 1,200-square-foot three bedroom for $370,000, spend $91,400 on renovation and list it at $524,900, hoping to make around $55,000 profit.

I see these huge smiles and glowing eyes and my heart melts. Now… more then ever…. I truly understand what it is to be a father. Love your kids, protect your kids, create memories with your kids and make sure they live the absolute best happiest life ever!!!!!❤️❤️❤️ just love love love love love them soooo much!!! Happy Father's Day!! Tay and Bray I love you more than the galaxy as Taylor would say! A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Jun 18, 2017 at 6:37pm PDT

Followers of Flip or Flop are excited that the divorced couple is still working together despite a much-publicized domestic altercation last spring where police responded to a “call of a possibly suicidal male with a gun” at the El-Moussa residence in Orange County, California. Eleven deputies and a hovering helicopter had rushed to the scene in response to the emergency phone call. However, no charges were filed even though the enforcement officers ended up seizing five guns from El-Moussa’s house.

According to People, Christina had called the police after Tarek fled their home with a gun in his backpack. But 35-year-old Tarek revealed that his actions were misread, adding that after arguing with his wife at the time, he had taken off into the hills to cool off. Tarek said he took a gun with him as protection from wild animals.

The former real estate couple would later confirm their split, but add that they remain committed to their kids and the business they had built together.

“Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage…we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be. We will continue to work this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together.”

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]