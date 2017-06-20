Former Dance Moms star Mackenzie Ziegler and her mother Melissa Gisoni are currently facing a breach of contract lawsuit filed by a music producer, reports revealed.

According to TMZ, Kismet Music sued the 13-year-old dance prodigy and her 49-year-old mother for allegedly violating their music deal in 2014. The independent music label claimed that when Mackenzie signed the contract, she agreed to “deliver technically and commercially satisfactory records.” In return, Kismet Music would seek a recording contract and distribution deal for the aspiring singer.

Apparently, part of the deal is for Ziegler to do recording sessions and participate in meetings regarding her music career. The producers revealed that initially, the mother and daughter duo didn’t seem to have any issues with the contract and were complying with it. Mackenzie and her mother also allegedly cashed checks released under the deal.

However, in 2016, things took a different turn when Mackenzie allegedly started skipping recording sessions and meetings. The lawsuit also revealed that Kismet Music tried to get in touch with the Dance Moms alum at least 14 times but to no avail.

Ziegler is also being accused of “two-timing” the music label for allegedly working with another producer despite her exclusivity deal.

The lawsuit revealed that Kismet Music is seeking 15 percent of Mackenzie’s net profits under the deal.

It can be recalled that the younger Ziegler released her debut album Mack Z in 2014. The album reached No. 1 on iTunes pop charts and seventh spot on iTunes albums sales chart for all genres.

Recently, Mackenzie released her brand new song “Monsters (aka Haters).” The former Dance Moms star also released a music video for her latest single. Mackenzie’s music video, which was uploaded last month, already gained over 7 million views on YouTube and still counting.

Ziegler also managed to establish her name on social media both as a dancer and singer. Mackenzie currently has 1.2 million subscribers on YouTube and a whopping 7.6 million followers on Instagram.

Currently, Mackenzie is busy working on her music career and is heading out on a tour with Johnny Orlando. The young singer already expressed her excitement on her upcoming tour and promised fans with fun and energetic shows. Tickets are now available in Mackenzie Ziegler’s official website.

“Our shows have a lot of energy and fun. We try to just have a good time with the audience!”

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Images]