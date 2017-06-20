Considering the strong friendship between Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez, most wouldn’t find it too surprising to learn Swift made a brief appearance in 13 Reasons Why. What people are finding surprising is the fact that it took so long to notice her. After all, 13 Reasons Why was released nearly three months ago by Netflix, and people are just now discovering Taylor Swift lurking in the background of one of the scenes.

According to Elle, it was a very attentive user on Tumblr that noticed Taylor Swift lurking in the background of one of the 13 Reasons Why scenes. In Episode 10 – also known as “Sheri’s Tape” – you can catch a glimpse of Taylor Swift’s face in the background during a quick shot of Sheri and Tyler standing in the hallway of Liberty High. More specifically, it’s Taylor’s face on her 1989” cover art is lurking behind Tyler’s shoulder.

This isn’t the first time Taylor Swift’s face lurked in a Gomez project

Given the fact that Selena Gomez was the executive producer for 13 Reasons Why and the two seem to do a lot things together, most really don’t find this too surprising. In fact, it was just a few days ago that people noticed Taylor Swift’s face lurking in the background of Selena Gomez’s “Bad Liar” music video.

Selena has had cameos in Swift projects too

For anyone who is concerned, this Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift friendship isn’t one-sided as Selena has also made brief cameos during Swift projects as well. For example, Selena made an appearance on stage during Taylor Swift’s “1989” world tour.

In a different Taylor project, Selena took on the role of the villainous Arsyn in order to support Swift in her “Bad Blood” music video. While the Swift and Gomez friendship has always had its ups and downs, the two celebrities always seem to find their way back to each other.

Elle notes that while it is unclear whether it was actually Selena’s idea to stick Taylor Swift’s face in the background of the scene in Episode 10 of 13 Reasons Why, there’s no denying that it is her 1989 cover art.

