Michael Weatherly has recently expressed his absolute desire to return to the CBS drama, NCIS, after leaving the show at the end of Season 13. With the show losing yet another cast member when Season 15 premieres this late 2017, will Weatherly make a short appearance as Tony DiNozzo?

NCIS Season 15 may pave the way for the highly anticipated return of Michael Weatherly. The 48-year-old actor played the role of Tony DiNozzo for 13 seasons and announced his departure from the show to play a new role in the new CBS series, Bull.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Weatherly addressed talks of his return to NCIS, including a possible reunion with his former co-star, Cote de Pablo, who played his onscreen love interest, Ziva David. During the interview, Weatherly was optimistic that he will reprise his role in the show.

“I absolutely see worlds where DiNozzo and other characters could pop up [again].”

Weatherly expressed that he was “keen” on exploring the possibilities of his character’s return to NCIS, but this will only happen “when the time is right.” There have also been talks that Weatherly will not only return to the CBS drama, but his character will also reunite with his love interest, Ziva, whom fans aptly call “Tiva.”

It can be recalled that Weatherly exited NCIS Season 13 with countless opportunities to bring Tony back into the picture. On the Season 13 finale, Tony left the team after discovering that Ziva was dead and that they have a daughter named Tali.

While Ziva was believed to be dead, NCIS still kept the doors open, as no body was recovered to prove her death. Weatherly told the publication that he would “never say never” to a potential reunion with de Pablo be it on NCIS or on Bull, citing the actress as one of his favorite people whom he shares a good relationship with.

“Certainly, in terms of chemistry, I’ve never had anyone like that rattle my brain,” he said of de Pablo.

Weatherly and de Pablo’s potential return to NCIS could certainly boost the show’s ratings and bring a whole lot of audience back in. Their return would also make up for the recent exit of Jennifer Esposito, who played as Special Agent Alex Quinn in the show, reports Deadline.

Esposito announced her exit from NCIS Season 15 after playing the role of Quinn for one season, but her reason for leaving the show remains unknown. Esposito was introduced in the CBS drama to make up for Weatherly’s departure from the show in Season 13, but her character was not well-received among fans and viewers of the show.

Are you excited to see Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo back on NCIS?

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]