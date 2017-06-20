Pamela Anderson’s Sexy Bizarre Open Letter To Julian Assange

Baywatch star Pamela Anderson has written a sexy strange love letter to Julian Assange. The online letter intends to ask the world leaders to set up a motion that will release the WikiLeaks founder.

Assange had been held at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London for almost five years after seeking asylum in fear that he would be extradited to Sweden to answer allegations of sexual assault, which he officially denied. According to Daily Mail, Julian’s pending rape case has been dropped by Sweden’s Director of Public Prosecution.

Despite the rape cases being dropped, he now faces arrest if he ever leaves the embassy in London. In the letter that was posted on her website, Pamela argued that there was no need to keep her “sexy” Julian “trapped in a small room” now because Sweden has officially dropped its charges against him.

In her open letter, Pamela wrote that Julian’s quality of conviction and having the courage to stand by it whatever the condition is, makes him the sexiest man. She added as her rumored boyfriend won the case against Sweden, there is no need to keep him under house arrest.

“Thinking of Julian makes me wonder, what is the sexiest quality in a man? Surely the sexiest qualities in a man are bravery and courage. Sexiness in a man is showing strength. Having convictions and having the courage to stand by them.”

The 34-year actress called out the United States as a bully and even slammed British Prime Minister Theresa May as “the worst prime minister in living memory.”

Pamela Anderson pens love letter to Julian Assange https://t.co/IoOqyYFbDY via @SkyNews pic.twitter.com/j1naV1KMpX — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 18, 2017

She took a shot at Donald Trump and stated the president and his associates benefited from WikiLeaks’ publication. She urged President Trump, Ivanka Trump, and the anti-Clinton left to come together and make his release possible.

In her blog post, she talked about the United States and its role in Assange’s predicament. Pamela talked about Assange’s courage to stand against the ultimate bully who has “1,200 military bases.” She added that his fight against Leviathan made him sexy.

This would not be the first time Pamela openly talked about her feelings for the WikiLeaks founder. Back in December 2016, she told Fox News that there will come a time in the near future when everyone will realize that Julian is a hero because just to share the truth with the world, the man has sacrificed so much.

“This man has missed 7 Christmases with his children and is kept in difficult and tremendously stressful conditions-while doing us all a great service.”

Pamela Anderson has reportedly been dating WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange since 2016. However, they both have never officially confirmed their romance. At the same time, the former Playboy model refused to deny the relationship while making a late night visit to him in March.

