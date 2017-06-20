‘Last Man Standing’ Not Being Revived By CMT

Last Man Standing won’t be revived by CMT after all. The cancelled Tim Allen comedy was rumored to possibly find new life on the network, but the talks have fallen flat, and it seems the the show won’t be back for Season 7.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Last Man Standing‘s production company, 20th Century Fox, was in talks with CMT to bring the cancelled ABC comedy back for Season 7, but they reportedly couldn’t come to an agreement that worked for both sides.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Last Man Standing already airs re-runs on CMT, and the network seemed like a perfect fit for the Tim Allen family comedy series. Previously, the network revived another cancelled ABC series, Nashville, which fans have followed to CMT. However, fiances could not be worked out to bring new episodes of Last Man back for Season 7. Fans who were disappointed by the cancellation news will be heartbroken all over again now that the latest deal has fallen through.

Of course fans aren’t the only ones disappointed by ABC axing Last Man Standing. Tim Allen also spoke out about the show being cancelled via social media. The star tweeted that he was both “stunned” and “blindsided” by the network, and fans were so furious that they began to start petitions to save the show, and even boycott ABC all together. Many viewers criticized ABC for cancelling the series because it was a conservative political voice that often sided the way of President Donald Trump.

ABC Entertainment President, Channing Dungey, revealed after Last Man Standing‘s cancellation that it was a hard decision to make to ax the show since it had performed well in the ratings. However, Dungey claimed that the network’s decision to remove the Friday night comedy lineup was the main factor in the decision to cancel the fan favorite television series. Dungey also confirmed that Tim Allen’s conservative political voice on the show did not factor in to the decision to end the series.

What are your thoughts about Last Man Standing not being revived by CMT? Are you disappointed by the decision?

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images]