Greyhound Stabbing: Woman Allegedly Stabs 80-Year-Old Passenger For Not Speaking English

A Texas woman is in McLennan County Jail after allegedly stabbing an 80-year-old Greyhound passenger because she didn’t speak English, according to KCEN. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. Monday in Bruceville-Eddy. The victim is not only alive after being stabbed multiple times, but has also forgiven her attacker.

The defendant, 32-year-old Reshunda Denise Pickens of San Antonio was sitting next to the 80-year-old victim, Irene Murillo. The Greyhound bus passed through Bruceville-Eddy when the stabbing happened. According to the KCEN website, Pickens sat down next to the senior citizen to ask her questions. However, the elderly woman couldn’t answer because she doesn’t speak or understand English. Pickens became enraged, pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim three to four times in the abdomen. People magazine also wrote about this crime, but according to the news outlet, Irene Murillo was also stabbed in the back.

Another passenger got up and pulled Pickens away from the victim. Murillo’s family told People that the unidentified man held Reshunda until law enforcement arrived. The magazine spoke with Murillo’s granddaughter, who has the same name and said she was initially upset about the stabbing. However, after speaking with her grandmother, they have decided to forgive Pickens. The senior citizen explained to her family that the angry woman didn’t know what she was doing.

Irene was transported to Hillcrest Hospital, according to the original report from KCEN. However, People stated that she was actually transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Waco. She was in stable condition until her release. Her family picked Murillo up from the hospital and drove her 600 miles to Memphis, where the elderly woman lives.

The family told People magazine that they do plan on hiring an attorney. However, it was not clear if she has retained one yet.

As for Pickens, she has been charged with aggravated assault.

What do you think of the Greyhound stabbing? What sentence should Reshunda Denise Pickens receive if she is convicted of the crime? Are you surprised that Irene Murillo has forgiven her attacker for stabbing her multiple times for not speaking English?

[Featured Image by PRNewsFoto/Greyhound Lines, Inc. via AP Images]