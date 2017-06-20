Kim Kardashian Blackface Controversy: ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Star Reacts To Backlash

The Kim Kardashian blackface controversy that lit up social media has now reached the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star who responded to the criticisms for allegedly darkening her skin for a cosmetic line ad.

On June 15, the 36-year-old KUWTK celeb told the world that she has created her very own line of cosmetics dubbed “KKW Beauty.” On that same day, the reality TV star also posted a photo of herself while promoting her new business which also launched the Kim Kardashian blackface controversy.

Based on her post, the cosmetic line, which will be launched on June 21, 2017, is composed by makeup products used for contouring and highlighting. According to the New York Times, Kim benefited from this style of makeup that define features early on her career, thanks to her longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic and the magic of base shades and bronzers.

But while she can already be considered one of the biggest influences in the makeup industry, she is still on thin ice as her haters fired up social media since she posted about KKW Cosmetics. Some noticed that she came up with a similar business as Kylie Jenner, but most of her critics slammed her for using a marketing material that is a bit crass.

At that point, Twitter exploded with negative comments and violent reactions to what we now know as the Kim Kardashian blackface.

Black women get told to lighten meanwhile Kim spends her entire career in perpetual Black face and is lauded for her beauty. https://t.co/Nkbps038nl — Austin (@seniWnitsuA) June 14, 2017

You dont have to do blackface pic.twitter.com/MLcJ5Hbg9R — Wynters (@Sacha_Wynters) June 14, 2017

Y'all wanna be Black so badly. — Ᏸecca???????? (@MJStarLover) June 14, 2017

hey it looks like your editor made a mistake, here's what you really look like (luv u tho!) pic.twitter.com/Jnoi46OKzL — ???? ｄｏｅ ｌｏｖｅりんです ???? (@michishiges) June 14, 2017

One tried to defend Kim by saying that she’s Armenian, a race with natural darker complexion.

She's Armenian, aka naturally darker complected, let's all calm down — Britt McKenna Budell (@BrittxBudell) June 14, 2017

Despite that, her critics remained suspicious and declared that she didn’t have such a dark complexion years ago.

she was armenian years ago too but she wasn't this "tan" back then hm??? — m aℊℊi e (@margrietvanbaal) June 14, 2017

Now, Kim Kardashian has finally broken her silence as she speaks up about the controversy during an interview with the New York Times.

The reality TV star wasn’t exactly apologetic during the interview, although she did say that she didn’t mean to offend anyone before finally defending her marketing team.

“I used an amazing photographer and a team of people,” she said.

On top of that, she also clarified that she has always had darker complexion and blamed the output to a technical aspect of photography.

“I was really tan when we shot the images, and it might be that the contrast was off.”

She continued to clarify that she had the photos subjected to Kim Kardashian blackface backlash shown to several people and that not a single one of them called their attention to the issue.

Despite that, she explained that she understood why people reacted the way they did and made necessary adjustments to succeeding images she has since posted online.

“We saw the problem, and we adapted and changed right away. Definitely I have learned from it.”

Despite the Kim Kardashian blackface controversy, the KKW Cosmetics will pursue its scheduled launch and would be exclusively sold on their official website.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com]