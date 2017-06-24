Earlier this week a not-so-surprising revelation was made: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West are going to spend a huge amount for their daughter North’s education. While parents in general would do anything they can to give their kids the best education they can get, what got people’s attention was that the Wests are going to spend that much on preschool. Then again, given the Kardashian’s penchant for lavishness, an expensive something isn’t really a new theme in the family.

A source revealed to Radar Online that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West are paying almost $30,000 a year for North West’s preschool education. The four-year-old is attending a luxurious private school near the family’s Bel-Air home.

The school has a pre-kindergarten program that costs $28,000 a year. To break down the cost, $24,000 goes to her annual tuition while an additional $4,000 non-refundable fee is required upon enrollment.

The school has a unique learning system, giving North various opportunities to hone her skills. Among the activities hosted by the school are school campout, gala, variety show and country fair. The campus is located on a “beautiful 66-acre mountain-top” area.

And no—North got in on her own merits, not on mommy and daddy’s A-list connections.

There were previous reports that Kim was reportedly terrified of sending North to a regular school out of fear that she might get bullied due to her family background. Kourtney Kardashian’s children, Mason and Penelope, are both homeschooled. It was Kanye’s insistence that North should go to a regular school that eventually convinced the family.

The Wests are known for doing things in the grandest possible manner. It’s either go big or go home. And for the “Famous” singer in particular, he wants “top-of-the line education” for his daughter. And if that’s the kind he wants, he’s expected to shell out as much as any parent probably would on their kids’ college tuition fees.

By comparison, Harvard College‘s annual tuition fee costs $43,280 without financial aid. The tuition fee at Princeton University is estimated at $43,450 without financial aid. Brown University‘s yearly rate is at $50,224.

As for non-Ivy League schools, North West’s preschool tuition is higher than some prestigious institutions. Admission to a University of California school costs $13,500 for California residents. The tuition fee at University of Virginia range from around $20,000 to $35,000 depending on the courses taken. The tuition fee at University of Texas at Austin is estimated at around $26,626 in-state.

Compared to other elite preschools, North’s school tuition fee is just within the average threshold. A 2007 Forbes article revealed that Bank Street in New York has a preschool tuition fee of $27,450 and Sidwell Friends in Washington, where Sasha and Malia Obama are alumni, costs $26,790.

However, the price tag isn’t out of the ordinary for celebrity parents such as Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West. Paying a steep amount for North’s education shouldn’t be an issue. After all, her mom ranks 47th on Forbes World’s Highest Paid Celebrities 2017 list, earning $45.5 million from June 1, 2016 to June 1, 2017. Certainly, being the daughter of two of the most popular celebrities at present has its perks.

North isn’t the only privileged celebrity kid to go to an expensive school. For one, Suri Cruise, daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, is attending the prestigious Avenues school in New York. The tuition fee? A whopping $39,750. Suri’s dad is also on Forbes’ 2017 Celebrity 100, with $43 million in earnings last year.

Sisters Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning went to Campbell Hall in Hollywood, California where the tuition for K-6 is priced at $25,615. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt sent their children to Lycée Français de New York and the tuition fee for pre-kindergarten to 12th grade levels costs $26,100.

Regardless of the cost, Kim and Kanye’s intention in sending North to a $28,000-a-year preschool is well-meaning. They only want what’s best for their child and that’s all that matters.

[Featured Image by Craig Barritt/Getty Images]