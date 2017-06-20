‘Batman: Mask Of The Phantasm’ Is Finally Making Its Way To Blu-Ray

One of the best ways to enjoy the “Caped Crusader” was by watching him in Batman: The Animated Series, and now, one of the greatest movies is finally getting the HD treatment. Warner Archive has finally revealed that Batman: Mask of the Phantasm is going to be released on Blu-ray later this month to give it the updated treatment it truly deserves.

On Monday evening, the official Facebook page for the Warner Archive Collection revealed that Batman: Mask of the Phantasm is getting a Blu-ray release 24 years after it officially made its debut. This is one of those movies that Batman fans have watched religiously for the last two decades and they’ve begged Warner Bros. to give it an HD release.

Finally, their wishes have been granted.

Originally released back in 1993, this will mark the first time it has ever been on Blu-ray and the entire film has been remastered in 1080p HD. The home release will also include both the original 16×9 aspect ratio (1.78:1) and an open matte 4×3 version (1.37:1).

This film is going to show many new fans why Batman: The Animated Series was an Emmy-award winner. Released on Christmas Day in 1993, it has taken far too long for Mask of the Phantasm to get this great tribute.

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm is a different and great look at the DC Comics superhero who has such a dark past.

The movie tells a story in which some of the most notorious gangsters in Gotham City are being killed off one by one and the blame is falling on Batman. Soon, it is revealed that a new villain, who looks just like the Grim Reaper, is actually killing the mob and Batman must stop the Phantasm and figure out why all the violence is being committed.

Details on the Blu-ray release of Batman: Mask of the Phantasm are:

Run time of 76 minutes

Subtitles in English SDH

DTS HD-Master Audio 2.0 Stereo – English

Theatrical Trailer

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm Blu-Ray Remaster Announced https://t.co/0RqB5QC2an pic.twitter.com/1Cubx3gXNk — Abijith Vilangil (@real_vilangil) June 20, 2017

An exact date is not yet known for the release, but Superhero Hype confirms that Warner Bros. says it will be made available to order “next month.”

Old-school fans of Batman: The Animated Series are going to be thrilled to finally bring Mask of the Phantasm home on Blu-ray as they should have been able to do so many years ago. Now, this is also a chance for new fans of the series or even just of Batman, to see the Caped Crusader in a brand new light which they’ve never witnessed before. Be sure to watch for the release in July and grab your copy as soon as its out.

[Featured Image by Warner Bros.]