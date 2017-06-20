Former WWE Champion Injured During Segment On ‘WWE Raw’

WWE Raw presented a few new storylines, and furthered others, heading to the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view. During a segment where Elias Samson was performing his typical sarcastic and obnoxious tune to the local crowd, he was interrupted by former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor. When Balor faced off with Samson, he slowly made his exit. Later in the evening, when Balor was interviewed about the direction of his future, he was attacked from behind by The Drifter. This was followed by Samson viciously advising Balor to never upstage him.

A feud that continued to develop is the current angle between Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt. Stemming from Rollins calling Wyatt a “false prophet” before the Fatal 5-Way match at Extreme Rules, the self-proclaimed “Eater of Worlds” took offense of this statement, and shifted his attention from weeks teasing a feud with Balor to moving over to The Architect.

During Raw, Seth Rollins was in the ring to comment on being this year’s cover choice for the WWE 2K18 game. Rallying the crowd to join him in stating that the cover is for both him and the WWE Universe, Rollins was once again interrupted by Bray Wyatt. Wyatt and Rollins went through another round of verbal jabs before Wyatt made the decision to appear in front of the live crowd and walk down to the ring. As soon as Wyatt blew out his lantern, Rollins dived onto him, gaining the advantage.

Unfortunately, for Rollins, he suffered a very noticeable cut as a result of landing on Wyatt, which was bleeding down his face during the end of their segment.

However, although he received medical attention, it pales in comparison to the significantly more severe injuries he suffered in late-2015, which cost him an appearance at WrestleMania 32, and in early 2017, which nearly cost him an appearance at WrestleMania 33.

From the looks of it, a match between Rollins and Wyatt will happen at Great Balls of Fire.

#BrayWyatt calls out the cover star of #WWE2K18 @wwerollins! #Raw #WWE A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Jun 19, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

Both are in a position where they need a quality win, so each competitor will be vying to get one step closer to gaining the No. 1 contender spot for the Universal Championship.

[Featured Image by WWE]