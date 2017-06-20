Johnny Depp Just Landed In Japan To Promote ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ And He’s Jetting Around The World

Johnny Depp just landed in Tokyo, Japan as part of his whirlwind tour promoting Pirates of the Caribbean. POTC isn’t the only reason Depp is flying all over the world, though.

Johnny Depp spent a week in Tahiti for his birthday. A week long holiday in Tahiti sounds deliciously decadent, but Johnny actually spent most of his special day visiting a children’s hospital this year. Dressed as Jack Sparrow from the film Pirates of the Caribbean, as he often does, he entertained the kids.

Johnny Depp frequently visits children’s hospitals, always dressed as his Pirates of the Caribbean character. He never publicizes Jack Sparrow’s hospital visits. Occasionally, though, despite the actor’s request for no cameras, video’s leak out.

Tahiti was just one of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s many destinations this June. The most recent stop is Tokyo, Japan, according to Just Jarred. Sometime between his trip to Tahiti and going to Tokyo, Japan, though, Johnny sealed the negotiations for the production of Richard Says Goodbye.

Johnny Depp, on behalf of his film production company Infinitum Nihil, negotiated an arrangement with IM Global’s Founder, Stuart Ford to pay for the production of Richard Says Goodbye. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is expected to star in Richard Says Goodbye, as well as produce the movie, in cooperation with IM Global. Read more about Johnny Depp’s film company in the Inquisitr.

Johnny Depp landed in Tokyo, Japan, Monday, June 19, where he was greeted by a huge adoring crowd of smiling ladies. Jack Sparrow fans from Japan were ecstatic to see the Pirates of the Caribbean star. As one can imagine, many photos were taken of the Jack Sparrow actor surrounded by thousands of beautiful Japanese women. Yes, being Jack Sparrow does have some perks.

Pirates of the Caribbean will be released in theaters in Japan on July 1. Judging from Johnny’s reception at the Tokyo airport, Pirates of the Caribbean will probably be well recieved in Japan.

Glastonbury is Johnny Depp’s next stop. Depp will be in England from June 21 through 25, for the famous four-day outdoor music festival. While Depp is being honored at the festival and has scheduled a screening of his film, Libertine, in most ways, Mr. Depp wants to be treated just like everyone else.

Johnny Depp will spend his time at Glastonbury promoting Libertine, rather than Pirates of the Caribbean. Mostly though, Johnny is going to be enjoying the festival.

Johnny Depp is going for the full experience. He will be tent camping at Glastonbury music festival in England. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor even plans to put up his own tent. Julian Temple who is curating the film festival installation at Glastonbury is quoted in the Mirror.

“Johnny’s our inaugural guest of honor so he’s introducing the whole thing. We’re trying to have a rock’n’roll vibe and he is perfect for that. We couldn’t have asked for anyone better.”

It will be Johnny Depp’s first Glastonbury Festival and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is reportedly eager to experience the festival as just another camper on the grounds.

“He’s never been to Glastonbury, so that was our big selling point, that it involved seeing the festival. Yes, he is [camping]. I’m not disclosing the location. But he’s in for a penny in for a pound. He maybe won’t be there on the last day, but he’s into checking out the whole thing. He’ll be in his element.”

Johnny Depp is a professional guitarist, as well as an actor, so will Depp be playing guitar onstage? Julian isn’t ruling it out.

“I don’t know if he’ll be performing, but he has some friends in bands that are.”

Johnny Depp is circling the globe, from Los Angles California to Tahiti, then on to Tokyo, Japan to promote Pirates of the Caribbean’s Japan release. Then Depp will be finally on to England for the Glastonbury festival.

Johnny Depp, star of Pirates of the Caribbean, will be flying from Tokyo Japan to the Glastonbury festival in England in time for the June 21 opening.

