Jay Z Spotted For First Time Since Welcoming Twins

Jay Z was spotted arriving at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles on Monday, likely heading up to see his wife and their newborn twins. According to People Magazine, Jay Z was dressed casually in a white T-shirt and gray sweatpants. This is the first time that the father of three has been seen since he and his wife welcomed their babies into the world.

Little is known about the new Carter babies. Multiple reports claim that the twins — a boy and a girl — were born on Monday, June 12. According to TMZ, the babies are still in the hospital due to a “minor issue.” It’s unclear what that issue might be, but doctors are not ready to let the little ones leave the hospital just yet. TMZ reported that both twins are expected to be okay, which suggests that the “issue” isn’t super serious.

Jay Z probably hasn’t been sleeping at the hospital with his wife, which explains why he showed up at the hospital this morning. It is believed that Beyonce has stayed in the hospital with her new babies since they were born. Jay Z is more than likely hanging out at home with Blue Ivy, heading into the hospital frequently to see his newborns.

The paparazzi has been camped out outside the hospital, waiting to get whatever photos they can. So far, they’ve only spotted the beaming new dad and his mom. According to Romper, Gloria Carter arrived at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on Sunday, Father’s Day, to presumably meet her new grandchildren.

Jay Z and Beyonce have yet to officially announce the birth of their twins. Fans have been glued to social media and have been repeatedly refreshing Beyonce’s website in hopes that an announcement pops up. Not long after Beyonce and Jay Z welcomed their first daughter, Blue Ivy, they made an announcement and posted a couple of photos online within days of the news breaking. It has been a couple of days since the news of the twins broke, so many fans are hoping for some pictures very soon. More importantly, however, fans are hoping that the twins are okay and that they are able to go home soon.

