Miley Vs. Melania — Dolce And Gabbana Feud Fires Up And Costs Her Brother Braison Modeling Gigs

Miley Cyrus is no fan of the Trump administration and that includes former fashion model and First Lady Melania. While Melania is known for turning heads and drawing millions of fans who appreciate her fashion sense, Miley isn’t one of them. In fact, she is actively speaking out to Dolce and Gabbana and has accused them of being political by “dressing” the First Lady. Melania Trump wears many designers, and photos of her wearing a blue Michael Kors dress when meeting the Panamanian President have gone viral, as the Inquisitr reported. Though several designers have refused to dress Melania, Dolce and Gabbana isn’t one of them. And due to recent Instagram posts, it appears they have no interest in politicizing fashion and feel that if anyone wants to bring drama to their dresses, they can simply boycott Dolce and Gabbana and be done with it.

This isn’t the first time Dolce and Gabbana has addressed the political debate surrounding their designs and First Lady Melania, and repeatedly it has been made clear they aren’t interested in politics. They have compared Melania to Sophia Loren and are delighted to dress the beautiful First Lady in whatever outfit she likes. Things heated up between Dolce and Gabbana and Miley Cyrus after her brother Braison just walked his first Dolce and Gabbana runway, and Miley gave him a little chat via Instagram. In her message, she called out Dolce and Gabbana and stated she didn’t like their politics. Not only did they respond saying they aren’t into politics, they let Miley know her brother is done modeling for them. You may see Miley’s original Instagram post.

Fox News reported on the story about Miley, Melania, and Dolce Gabbana. Here is a quote.

“I STRONGLY disagree with your politics, but I do support your company’s effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see!”

Yaaaaas @braisonccyrus !!!!! So proud of you! Awesome write up on @justjared ! Check it out! http://www.justjared.com/2017/06/18/meet-braison-cyrus/ A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jun 18, 2017 at 10:05am PDT

miley calling out d&g for their political views, wig pic.twitter.com/KT9ZAAUOqp — ㅤ (@uncensoredcyrus) June 17, 2017

Steffano Gabbana. He replied to mileys instagram post. Miley got Braison blacklisted from d&g lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/q9C7pmIqsV — milegend???? (@milegend) June 18, 2017

So D&G is mad at Miley for disagreeing with their politics and is now taking it out on Braison wtf!?? pic.twitter.com/lKhzQmxK1e — ✨MileyMakesMeSmile✨ (@mcmakesmesmile_) June 18, 2017

Miley Cyrus and Dolce and Gabbana got political beef and omg what is happening https://t.co/WkG4XOqZ4X — Mashable (@mashable) June 18, 2017

Dolce and Gabbana Takes On Melania Trump Haters By Selling This $245 T-Shirt https://t.co/fTc9yITvsV — In Spite of Trump (@InSpiteOfTrump) June 15, 2017

Earlier this month, Dolce and Gabbana created tee shirts for those who are boycotting their company because of their relationship with Melania Trump. Clearly, they don’t care about politics or boycotts. In Stefano Gabbana’s response to Miley’s Instagram post, he not only said her brother wouldn’t model for them again but he suggested people who don’t like their fashion house boycott.

Here is Stefano Gabbana’s Instagram response to Miley.

“We are Italian and we don’t care about politics [or] American [politics]. We make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it’s simply ignorant. We don’t need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us!! #boycottdolcegabbana”

What do you think? Will Miley buy a #boycottGabbana tee shirt?

The #BoycottDolceGabbana t-shirt is now on our online store. Link in Bio. #DGWomen A post shared by Dolce & Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) on Jun 9, 2017 at 3:11am PDT

Braison Cyrus shared his modeling photo on his Instagram account, and one must wonder how he feels about this drama. He has received plenty of encouragement to keep moving forward with his modeling career, even though Miley cost him a Dolce and Gabbana gig.

King Arthur @dolcegabbana #dolcegabbana #dgmillenials #callmekingarthur A post shared by Braison Cyrus (@braisonccyrus) on Jun 17, 2017 at 7:49am PDT

What do you think about the fashion drama? Should fashion be one place where it is a neutral zone or should a designer’s political beliefs dictate who they sell clothes to? Should everyone have the freedom to buy and wear clothes they like or should fashion houses be uniform dressing those who support their political ideas and causes? Who do you think wears Dolce and Gabbana best —Miley or Melania?

Feel free to leave your thoughts, comments, and opinions below.

[Featured Image by Steven Lawton/Getty Images]