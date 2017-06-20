WWE Rumors: Goldberg, Daniel Bryan Or ‘The Deadman’ To Headline 2018 Hall Of Fame Class?

The upcoming 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Class could feature one or more of the biggest names in wrestling to have stepped into the ring. The latest WWE rumors are focused on possible inductees for next year’s class, which comes on the heels of a WrestleMania that featured several major legends in action. Both Bill Golberg and The Undertaker appeared on the match card but unfortunately, both of them came up on the losing end. In addition, Daniel Bryan has not been involved in a wrestling match for some time, but will likely become a future Hall of Fame inductee. Will one of these WWE stars headline the 2018 class?

On Monday, it was reported by WWE Leaks that Kambi oddsmakers have put out the betting odds for the most likely superstar to headline the next Hall of Fame class. As of this report, Daniel Bryan and Bill Goldberg each have 2 to 1 odds, making them tied for second place on the list. They’re just a spot ahead of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at 4 to 1 odds. However, it’s no surprise that The Undertaker leads all potential candidates. “The Deadman” has 1 to 2 odds, making him the favorite to headline the 2018 Hall of Fame lineup. That’s no surprise considering many fans and wrestling journalists believe he wrestled his last WWE match in April.

That match was the main event at WrestleMania 33 against Roman Reigns. It marked the second ever loss by Taker on “the grandest stage of them all” and featured a memorable close where he put his ring gloves, coat, and hat in the center of the ring before leaving. After kissing his wife Michelle McCool who was in the front row of the crowd, he descended into the ramp with his arm raised to salute the fans. That appeared to be his final WrestleMania moment, leaving many to believe he is the top inductee for next year’s Mania.

That next edition of WrestleMania takes place in New Orleans, Louisiana, the place where Undertaker suffered his first career loss at the pay-per-view to Brock Lesnar. It’s also where Daniel Bryan won a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 30 to become the WWE champion. While it doesn’t have any tremendous significance for Bill Golberg, one has to wonder if he also wrestled his final match this past April and if he might “co-headline” the induction with “The Phenom,” or if WWE will save his entry for a future Hall of Fame ceremony.

There had been WWE rumors reported via Sportskeeda after WrestleMania 33 that WWE is not done yet with Goldberg working in wrestling matches. It was said the company was happy with his return run, as well as his popularity with fans and in terms of merchandise sales. All of that could translate to “one more match” for the man they call Goldberg, which could also mean a WWE Hall of Fame entry at a later date.

The same is continually said with regards to The Undertaker. There are plenty of fans who want to believe in the possibility of another return to the ring, as he never officially stated that he is done wrestling. It’s also no secret that WWE is able to achieve a lot of publicity from the mystique of The Undertaker, as well as merchandise, ticket, and pay-per-view sales.

That said, it just seems that nobody should share the stage with the legendary Undertaker when it comes to a moment like being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. However, with stars like Daniel Bryan and Goldberg as possibilities, it could make for one of the biggest classes in recent memory.

[Featured Image by WWE]