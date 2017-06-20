Tiger Woods Releases Statement About Getting Help

Tiger Woods has released a statement following reports that he was in rehab. On Monday afternoon, the pro-golfer took to social media with a message for the public — and for his fans. He confirmed that he was seeking help to manage his medications. The athlete went on to say that he had previously been taking medications to deal with back pain and a sleep disorder, but admitted to needing professional help to get him on the right track.

This statement comes a few weeks after Woods was arrested on suspicion of DUI. He was found asleep at the wheel of his vehicle by police near his home in Jupiter, Florida. Police woke him up and noticed that his speech was slurred. According to People Magazine, Woods was given two breathalyzer tests — and he passed both, blowing a 0.000 both times.

Although Woods did not have alcohol in his system at the time of his arrest, a police report later revealed that he had mixed some of his medications, one of which was Vicodin. Rumors started circulating about Woods and many people started wondering if he had developed a dependency of some kind. It didn’t take long for reports of rehab to surface.

While it is unclear if Woods is actually in rehab at this point (he might be in some sort of an outpatient facility), he is getting help, which is great.

Woods’ mugshot photo (below) was pretty rough and circulated online for days. People could not stop talking about the photo and about how Woods had been in such bad shape on that particular night. His statement is proof that he is having some difficulty lately, but that he is doing what he needs to do to get himself on the right path and to make sure he doesn’t ruin his career — or his life.

Woods is a father of two. He has a daughter named Sam and a son named Charlie with his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren.

You can read Woods’ statement below.

Fans are hoping for the best.

[Featured Image by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images]