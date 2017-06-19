‘Ghosts Of Shepherdstown’ Returns For Another Chilling Season On Destination America

The popular series will be returning for another intriguing season of paranormal mysteries with paranormal investigators and hosts Nick Groff, Bill Hartley, and Elizabeth Saint. According to The Wrap, Season 2 will pick up where the first season left off. Fans know that Groff and his team performed a ceremony on the Potomac River in order to cleanse the town of what they believed was a “Witches Curse.”

The ritual seemed to have worked for Shepherdstown, but it wasn’t long before Shepherdstown Police Chief Mike King began hearing from neighboring police jurisdictions that perhaps the paranormal activity had spread to their towns, which suggests that Shepherdstown is only one piece to what is described as “a much larger paranormal puzzle.”

“As a network that searches for answers to the unknown, Destination America is ready to deliver another awe-inspiring season of Ghosts of Shepherdstown. Our audience has told us they want to know more about the unexplained and we are going to deliver,” said Jane Latman, general manager of the network.

“It’s rare for the story in a paranormal docuseries to unfold serially as it does in this show, but Shepherdstown is a one-of-a-kind haunted destination with roots that reach far beyond what we thought was possible.”

Now Groff, Hartley, and Saint will be returning in an attempt to stop the paranormal activity by solving the spreading mystery once for all. For those unfamiliar with Ghosts of Shepherdstown, the show is filmed documentary style and includes interviews with those who claim to have unusual and unexplained phenomena occurring in their residences or places of business. There are often dramatic recreations of reported events, and the show highlights the investigations conducted by law enforcement, Nick Groff, and the rest of the team.

“Of course no one calls the police department and says, ‘There’s a ghost in my house.’ People do call and say they can hear someone walking around, and think someone broke into their home, but they turn the lights on and no one is there,” Shepherdstown Police Chief Mike King told The Journal from Martinsburg, West Virginia.

“I’m a skeptic; I’ve never seen (a ghost) but something is making the noises.”

On this season of Ghosts of Shepherdstown, the team believes that the local rivers that run through Shepherdstown may be channeling and spreading supernatural forces in some way. They theorize that this phenomenon is awakening spirits in towns all along the riverbank. During their investigations, they begin to discover spirits tied to the Civil War, a raid on Harpers Ferry, and a family that suffered a tragedy. After enlisting the aid of psychic medium Lorie Johnson, they attempt to eradicate a haunting that is occurring at the John Brown Wax Museum in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.

They hope this will start them on the path toward stopping the more pervasive supernatural forces that seem to have cloaked the area. The team will visit other towns as well including Charles Town, Martinsburg, and Sharpsburg in West Virginia. Their quest to solve what may be one of the biggest paranormal mysteries ever will eventually lead them back to where it all began in Ghosts of Shepherdstown.

Are you a fan of the show? Leave your comments, thoughts, and opinions below. Season 2 of the Ghosts of Shepherdstown will premiere on Monday, July 10 at 11 p.m. ET on the Destination America Channel.

[Featured Image by Destination America Channel]