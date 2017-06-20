Miles Teller Denies Arrest For Being Drunk, But Cops Insist The Story Is True

Miles Teller took to Twitter to deny that he was arrested for public intoxication but police are saying that he is incorrect. Gossip Cop reports that they spoke to a representative from the San Diego Police Department who said that he was most definitely arrested.

“He was arrested, and he was actually booked,” the rep said during the interview with Gossip Cop.

Teller claimed via Twitter that he was detained and not arrested but there was insufficient evidence to charge him with a crime. He then encouraged his fans not to believe everything they read from “third party entertainment news source trying to get clicks.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, news that The War Dogs actor was in some trouble with the police broke on Monday, June 19. The reports stated that Miles was arrested for public intoxication after a night out partying with his friends in San Diego. Teller was apparently so drunk that he almost fell into traffic.

“He was showing signs of being under the influence, swaying side to side, slurring of speech and bloodshot eyes,” the police told Gossip Cop. Police first opted to take him to a detox center so that he could sleep it off, but the 30-year-old actor was belligerent and uncooperative at the detox center, so the police arrested him.

Went down to SD to see my buddy before he deployed. I wasn't arrested I was detained bc there was no evidence to charge me with a crime. — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) June 19, 2017

Don't believe everything you read, especially from a third party entertainment news source trying to get clicks. Appreciate the concern. — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) June 19, 2017

He was booked at the San Diego Central Jail for being drunk in public. He was later released without bail.

We’re not sure why Teller would lie about the incident. Perhaps he’s afraid a criminal reputation would hurt his reputation. CNN states that they tried to reach out to the actor’s press rep for comment but were unsuccessful. Gossip Cop says that they also reached out to Miles’ PR rep but did not indicate whether they had gotten a response or not.

Miles Teller was arrested in San Diego for being drunk in public: https://t.co/oxV4phSNoc pic.twitter.com/jyLSOSZBYM — E! News (@enews) June 19, 2017

Miles Teller is an American actor best known for starring in the Academy Award-winning movie Whiplash. Teller most recently appeared in a boxing drama Bleed or This and crime dramedy War Dogs. This year, Teller will star in a PTSD war movie Thank You for Your Service, which will also star comedian Amy Schumer and actress Haley Bennett. He will also appear in a firefighter movie, Granite Mountain Hotshots helmed by Joseph Kosinski.

