Melania Welcomes Panama’s President And Dazzles In Periwinkle Blue Dress — Did Trump Make Canal Gaffe? [Video]

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania welcomed Panama’s President and First Lady to the White House and dazzled in a periwinkle blue, Michael Kors dress. President Juan Carlos Varela and First Lady Lorena Castillo García de Varela visited with the Trumps in the Oval Office and posed together for media photos. Though the meeting was political in nature and a testament to the long-standing friendship between the United States and Panama, media speculation quickly turned to fashion once First Lady Melania appeared in her tightly-fitted attire. First Lady Lorena Varela also looked stunning in an emerald green blouse and skirt that featured a similar length. The two first ladies complemented each other with their style and Melania tweeted a photo that you may see below.

All eyes were on the First Ladies as President Trump welcomed President Varela and made a comment about the Panama Canal that some have viewed as a gaffe. You may watch a video of President Trump and President Varela speaking about the Panama Canal below, as well as the full video where the President and First Lady Melania welcomed Panama’s President. It didn’t take long for Twitter to grab hold of President Trump’s Panama Canal statements and have a field day with them. According to AOL News, the conversation was described as awkward, but not everyone readily agrees. Twitter has responded to the conversation with some calling it a gaffe and others saying media is making a big deal out of nothing. You may watch the exchange and decide whether you think it was a gaffe or just a friendly exchange between to heads of nations.

While President Trump is getting plenty of attention for his Panama Canal comment, Melania Trump is being praised for her fashion style. The dress is available from Michael Kors online collection and comes in black and periwinkle blue. The name of the dress is the Stretch Bouclé-Crepe Sheath Dress.

Though Twitter erupted in plenty of vitriol towards President Trump, many people are commenting via social media networks how stunning Melania Trump is as First Lady. You may see Twitter responses and backlash to President Trump’s meeting with Panamanian President Varela and the First Ladies below.

Enjoyed hosting Mrs. Varela of Panama @WhiteHouse for lunch today. I look forward to working alongside her in the future! pic.twitter.com/lTxH2YpuR7 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 19, 2017

"Is bragging about the Panama Canal Trump's latest gaffe? The Internet thinks so." – https://t.co/BGfZlA4MOG — Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) June 19, 2017

He wants credit for that https://t.co/XJZ18cBfsD — Leon Withers (@Papalee48) June 19, 2017

Twitter Is Having Tons Of Fun With Trump’s Odd Statement About Panama Canal https://t.co/p0MoTauNcl — drkm (@kimberlysturdiv) June 19, 2017

Trump praised himself for the Panama Canal and the internet cringed https://t.co/AQc4CZUhDq — Dennis Pardue (@Dennisardue9876) June 19, 2017

'We did a good job on the Panama canal': says Trump as he welcomes president of Panama to White House https://t.co/BAjeuUG6EG — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) June 19, 2017

Melania Trump rocked a $1,695 Michael Kors dress that served up some serious Michelle Obama vibes! Do you think sh… https://t.co/C8YrgtP2Tx — Luca Forzin (@Luca_Forzin) June 19, 2017

Melania Trump's Sky Blue Michael Kors Dress Looks Very Familiarhttps://t.co/2AsQnt9M41 — ebands (@ebands6) June 19, 2017

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]