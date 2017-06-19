Celebrate Four Years Of ‘Neverwinter’ With Free Items On PC, PlayStation 4, And Xbox One

This week, heroes of Neverwinter are celebrating the game’s fourth anniversary with the Protector’s Jubilee and free items. Starting June 20, players on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One can visit the decorated Protector’s Enclave. Completing Elminster’s Messages, participating in the Protector’s Speech skirmish, and aiding stronghold merchants provide players with the Protector’s Bounty item which can contain Protector’s Figurines.

This currency can be used to buy rewards like the Jubilee Unicorn, the Shadow Dragon Throne, and returning anniversary items according to the game website. With Protector’s Figurines and Renown players can purchase the Traveling Entertainer companion, a number of cloaks that can be transmuted, other thrones, the Jubilee Parade horse, and other fashionable items.

In addition to the returning events of the Protector’s Jubilee, players that log into Neverwinter each day will receive free items. On Tuesday, players will receive a free Scale of Bahamut. On Wednesday, players can log in to get a free Bag of Holding. A new item is offered every day until Monday, June 26. The other items include a Courtesan Fashion item, health stones, blood ruby, scroll of life, and a level 60 experience boost as listed on Arc Games. Each day, players can find their free item in the Zen Market.

A number of sales are also part of the anniversary festivities in Neverwinter. Alongside the free gift each day, a new sale or bonus will be offered most days with one ending before the next begins. On June 20, players can earn double RP, Influence, Enchants, and Runes. On June 22, players can adventure alongside the developers, for instance.

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players will also welcome the “Shroud of Souls” update. This patch includes loadouts for players, new stronghold buildings, a new storyline, and a new lockbox. Loadouts let players save and switch between builds. Guild players will find the new Great Hall as an option for their strongholds and new temporary buildings can also be constructed as noted on the official site.

The Dungeons and Dragons title launched in 2013 on PC and on consoles in the years following. The MMORPG came to Xbox One in 2015 and, as the Inquisitr reported, Neverwinter released on PlayStation 4 in July 2016 with nine expansions and eight classes.

