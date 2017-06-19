New Spike TV Series ‘The Mist’ Delivers Horrific Drama And Danger For Unsuspecting Bridgeville Residents

Bridgeville, Maine, looks like any charming small town to the casual observer, but looks are definitely deceiving in this chilling new series. The basic premise of The Mist revolves around a family that is torn apart by a brutal crime, and as they try to heal and move forward, the ominous mist rolls in. According to The Den of Geek, the residents of Bridgeville quickly begin to realize there is something deadly in the mist, and some find themselves unable to reach family and friends. To make matters worse, they are cut off from the rest of the world so they don’t know if what is happening to Bridgeville is spreading to other places as well.

This 10-episode series diverges from Stephen King’s novella and from Frank Darabont’s film adaptation of The Mist; this version is not a remake of either. TV Guide shared that executive producer Christian Torpe stated that he preferred Darabont’s darker ending to The Mist, and during the Television Critics Association’s’ 2107 Winter Press Tour, he shared more of his thoughts on Spike’s version of The Mist.

“Let’s call it a reimagination. Internally, we talk about it as doing the Fargo approach, where the movie and the TV show is the same, but it’s different. It’s like a weird, twisted cousin to the original source material. Fans of the movie and of the book and of Mr. King’s work will certainly see elements from it. We also, in order to develop it for TV and turn it into an ongoing series, took our own little detours here and there.”

The show will follow different groups of people who find themselves trapped, including a mother and daughter who find themselves in the local mall with other survivors, including her daughter’s rapist. The most recent (and gory) sneak-peek video of the premiere episode reveals a man in military uniform who wakes up in a nearby forest, with no idea of who he is or what happened to him. Other survivors include a woman whose theories regarding the mist leads to a major conflict within her small group of mist survivors, and the town sheriff, who struggles to maintain some sort of order in a town that is spiraling out of control from both outside and inside forces.

#TheMist is "about a search for answers… a powerful metaphor for what the world is experiencing at this moment." https://t.co/YJU3rMuZjJ — Isiah Whitlock Jr. (@IsiahWhitlockJr) June 18, 2017

When asked how gruesome the series will ultimately be, Torpe shared in an interview with Scream Horror Magazine that The Mist obviously needs to deliver not only on the horror, but should have strong character development as well.

“It’s a Stephen King book so it obviously needs to deliver on horror as well as the characters. But it is surprisingly character-driven and it’s not a scare every three minutes show, but I think that horror only becomes horror if you’ve done the character groundwork beforehand and that’s what I hope people will respond to when they see the pilot.”

In the end, it may be hard to decipher what is more deadly — the mist and what it harbors, or the people who find their humanity put to the test as they battle not just unexplained and increasingly bizarre threats, but each other as well.

The Mist premieres on Thursday, June 22 at 10 p.m. ET on the Spike TV Channel.

