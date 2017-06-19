Selena Gomez was accused of using Justin Bieber for attention last year, and now, as her relationship with The Weeknd continues, a source claims his friends are allegedly concerned that she’s doing the same with him.

According to a new report, Selena Gomez’s relationship with The Weeknd has become a concern for friends, who reportedly don’t trust her intentions.

On June 19, an insider spoke to OK! Magazine, claiming that as Selena Gomez and The Weeknd continue to be caught by paparazzi around the world, his confidants fear that Gomez is the one behind all of the photos. They even think Selena Gomez has pushed The Weeknd into dating her exclusively.

Although Selena Gomez often speaks of her faith and makes a point to surround herself with good people, the magazine suggested that the singer wasn’t hanging out with the best of friends in recent months. In fact, they claimed she doesn’t bring a good crowd to the table and labeled her as a “total party queen.”

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have been dating for several months and made their public debut in Santa Monica, California, in January of this year after enjoying a dinner date at Giorgio Baldi restaurant.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 15, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were involved in an on-and-off relationship with one another up until early 2016. Then, months after they shamelessly flirted with one another on Instagram, they were involved in a very public Instagram spat.

As fans will recall, Selena Gomez called out Justin Bieber for being mean to his fans after he threatened to quit social media due to their cruel comments about his relationship with Sofia Richie. In response, Bieber suggested Gomez was using him for attention and claimed he had cheated on her on numerous occasions.

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Jun 7, 2017 at 12:41pm PDT

Following their public debut in January, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd continued to flaunt their romance around the world as they embarked on a sight-seeing tour in Italy and later walked the red carpet at NYC’s Met Gala in May.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]