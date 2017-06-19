US student Otto Warmbier has just died after being released from North Korea.

The American student Otto Warmbier, who was just released by North Korea, is reported to have died. Otto had been detained in North Korea and held in captivity for the past 17 months after being sentenced to 15 years of hard labor and was finally freed and brought back to his home in Ohio, although he had fallen into a coma for unexplained reasons while being held overseas.

Otto Warmbier’s family released a statement on Monday afternoon, explaining the grief they felt over their son’s death, as ABC reported.

“It is our sad duty to report that our son, Otto Warmbier, has completed his journey home. Surrounded by his loving family, Otto died today at 2:20 p.m.”

After Otto Warmbier was evacuated from North Korea he was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. There, doctors stated that Otto had sustained injuries that stemmed from cardiopulmonary arrest and his scans showed that there was enormous loss to every single region of his brain.

In the Warmbier family statement, Otto’s family also heaped praise upon the doctors and nurses and spoke of “the wonderful professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who did everything they could for Otto.”

“When Otto returned to Cincinnati late on June 13th he was unable to speak, unable to see and unable to react to verbal commands. He looked very uncomfortable, almost anguished. Although we would never hear his voice again, within a day the countenance of his face changed, he was at peace. He was home and we believe he could sense that.”

As this is a breaking news story about Otto Warmbier, this will be updated as further information is received.

[Featured Image by Jon Chol Jin/AP Images]