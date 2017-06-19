‘The Walking Dead’: Steven Yeun Wants To Return As Glenn

The Walking Dead star Steven Yeun says he is up for returning to the hit AMC series in the future. The actor, who played Glenn Rhee on the show, recently revealed that if the story warranted a comeback for Glenn, then he would most definitely be willing to return the hit zombie show.

Warning: Walking Dead spoilers below.

According to Comic Book, Steven Yeun’s character, Glenn Rhee, suffered one of the most brutal Walking Dead deaths of all time. Fans of the comic book and TV series witnessed Glenn’s head get bashed in by Negan’s baseball bat, Lucille. The death was gory and heartbreaking, and left Glenn’s wife, Maggie, a pregnant widow.

Now, rumors are flying that Glenn Rhee may be making a Walking Dead return in upcoming episodes either through flashbacks or in spirit form. As many fans of the show know, Maggie is currently pregnant with Glenn’s child. Soon, Maggie will give birth to the baby, and it seems safe to say that Glenn will be on her mind during that time. Fans are hoping to see a scene or two featuring Glenn around the time that the baby is born.

Steven Yeun says that while he would love to return to the show as Glenn, the story would have to make sense to see the character again. The actor claims he wouldn’t want the scene(s) to feel forced, but that he would be “totally down” to reprise the role he held for seven seasons.

“I will leave it open to what makes sense. I wouldn’t want anybody to force anything but if it makes sense, then I am totally down.”

Meanwhile, The Walking Dead cast is busy filming Season 8 of the show, and fans are already wondering what storylines will be seen in the upcoming episodes. Many viewers are hoping to see some flashbacks of Negan from before the end of civilization as there is now source material to build off of. A Negan orgins comic book has been released, revealing that the villain was once a high school gym teacher with a wife named Lucille. (Yes, that is where he got the name for his beloved baseball bat.) Lucille died from cancer just before the zombie outbreak.

Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan recently revealed that he would love to do a Negan backstory and that he thinks his real-life wife, Hilarie Burton, would be a great choice to play the character of Lucille on the show.

What are your thoughts on the latest Walking Dead news? Do you want to see Steven Yeun return as Glenn?

[Featured Image by Lars Niki/Getty Images]