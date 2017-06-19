Lydia McLaughlin is seen taking aim at Shannon Beador in a just-released sneak peek at The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12.

While Lydia McLaughlin was known for being quiet during her first stint on the show during Season 8, she is wasting no time getting into the thick of the drama during Season 12. In the latest sneak peek at the upcoming installment, she is seen confronting Beador.

According to a report by E! News on June 19, the feud between the two cast members starts after Lydia McLaughlin compares Beador to her on-screen nemesis, Vicki Gunvalson.

“We’re not going to get along, I feel like,” Lydia McLaughlin blatantly informs Shannon Beador after Beador refuses to let her explain her comment.

As Beador then explains, McLaughlin set her off when she said she was just like Gunvalson.

While Lydia McLaughlin appears shocked that Shannon Beador would be so aggressive towards her, Beador seems convinced that she had every right to react in the way she did. She then explains to McLaughlin that she is nothing like Gunvalson. Tamra Judge then interjects and attempts to inform McLaughlin about the severity of the issues between Beador and Gunvalson.

As Lydia McLaughlin and Shannon Beador continue to feud, Beador informs her new co-star that her mother had told her she was a “bright light.” In response, Lydia McLaughlin said that her mom also labeled Beador as a “lost soul.”

At that point, Shannon Beador appears to burst into tears as she storms out of the cast gathering.

A post shared by Lydia McLaughlin (@oclydia) on Mar 22, 2017 at 7:41am PDT

A post shared by Lydia McLaughlin (@oclydia) on Feb 10, 2017 at 8:37pm PST

Lydia McLaughlin joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County during the show’s eighth season and left as soon as production wrapped. Years later, after welcoming her third son with husband Doug McLaughlin, Lydia returned to the show for Season 12.

To see more of Lydia McLaughlin, Shannon Beador, and their co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into the upcoming premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Monday, July 10 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

A sneak peek at Season 12 can be seen below.

[Featured Image by Tommy Garcia/Bravo]