Apocalypse Warning: Experts Say Deadly Heat Wave May Threaten 75 Percent Of Mankind And It Might Be Too Late

A new study shows that up to 30 percent of the world’s population is exposed to deadly heat at least 20 days per year, according to National Geographic. Unless something is done, that number will grow, and by the year 2100, up to 75 percent of mankind could be threatened. What is causing this and can disaster be prevented before it is too late?

The study reveals that unless there is a major reduction in greenhouse gases, like CO2, three out of four people could die from extreme heat. Considering that a percentage of the Earth’s population is already being exposed, the website compared the deadly heat wave to a growing forest fire that is out of control. It was also noted in the study, published Monday in Nature Climate Change, that even if there is success in reducing the greenhouse gases, one out of two people will still die from insanely high temperatures by 2100.

Camilo Mora of the University of Hawaii at Manoa, the study’s lead author, is confused why people are not more concerned about lethal heat waves. He explained that they are very common. He cited the European heat wave of 2003 that killed 70,000 people. Mora said that is twice the number of people that were killed during the 9/11 attacks.

“Our attitude towards the environment has been so reckless that we are running out of good choices for the future. For heatwaves, our options are now between bad or terrible. Many people around the world are already paying the ultimate price of heatwaves.”

That is not the only time deadly high temperatures have killed a large number of people. Ten thousand people in Moscow died during 2013, and in 1995, Chicago coped with the loss of 700 residents that passed away from heat-related causes. Every year, people die from lethal heat waves in 60 different countries in the world. Unless global warming is dealt with, those numbers will increase, and heat wave deaths will become even more common.

Increase in mean temp as small as 0.5 degrees Celsius linked to far higher chance of deadly heat wave https://t.co/g9NS8RFHq8 #ClimateChange pic.twitter.com/KuOQLgriLq — OneHealth Commission (@OneHealthCom) June 8, 2017

So far in 2017, there have been several heat-related deaths in the United States. Right now, temperatures in Pakistan and India have reached a scorching 128 degrees. Analyzing data, researchers find that the people at the most risk are those in the wet tropics. It was noted that even slight increases in temperatures and humidity are enough to cause death.

Professor of medical history at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Richard Keller says that in the United States, heat kills ten times more people than tornados, floods, or other weather-related events.

The government just issued an 'alert' telling people to stay inside during the deadly heatwave https://t.co/1KNUFM2VQF — The Independent (@Independent) June 19, 2017

What are your thoughts on the deadly heat waves and the study that indicates 75 percent of the world could be affected by 2100? Do you have any good ideas on how to drastically reduce global warming?

