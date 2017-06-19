Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Celebrates Birthday With Some Special Guests Following ATV Accident

Just over four months after she was involved in a terrifying ATV accident, Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter is celebrating a birthday and some very special guests were invited to her party.

Maddie Aldridge turns 9-years-old today and the Spears family had a pool party for her over the weekend to mark the occasion. This birthday is particularly special because the little girl is lucky to be alive following her accident last February. No one knows that better than Jamie Lynn and the proud mama decided that she needed to thank the first responders credited with saving Maddie’s life.

Spears invited John and Victoria, who rescued Maddie last February when the vehicle she was riding on flipped over and ended up submerged in a pond, to join in the birthday festivities. People noted that the pool party was held on Saturday, June 17, in Louisiana and was an LSU-themed bash complete with ice cream and a two-tier cake that was white, purple and yellow, of course. Even the floats and towels everyone used were purple and yellow.

Jamie Lynn expressed her gratitude for everything John and Victoria did for her daughter that day in an emotional Instagram post of the two of them with the birthday girl. She shared the photo of the three of them together on Monday and called them “heroes.”

Unfortunately, Aunt Britney couldn’t make it because she is out of the country on tour but Maddie was all smiles in the pic with her two other VIP guests. And, we’re sure her famous aunt will make it up to her once she gets back in town.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Maddie’s accident occurred on February 5 when she steered the ATV and made a hard turn to avoid a ditch. The vehicle then entered a pond and was submerged with Maddie still seat belted in. Frantic family members rushed to her aid and called 911. The first responders were able to free Maddie and she was airlifted to a nearby hospital. Her relatives kept a constant vigil by the little girl’s bedside and after just a few days, Maddie was released. She has since made a full recovery.

Maddie is the only daughter of the former Zoey 101 star and her ex Casey Aldridge.

