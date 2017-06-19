WWE Bringing Back One Of The Strangest Gimmick Matches For The First Time In 10 Years At ‘Battleground’

If you thought the feud between Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton ended after Money in the Bank, think again — WWE is bringing back one of the strangest gimmick matches ever to keep it going. On July 23, the SmackDown Live-exclusive pay-per-view will feature Mahal vs. Orton again for the WWE Championship, and it won’t be a regular title match. For the first time in 10 years, WWE is bringing back the very strange Punjabi Prison Match.

According to Sportskeeda, WWE is planning on bringing back the Punjabi Prison Match for Battleground, and the WWE Title will be on the line. It is expected that the match will be announced this week on SmackDown Live to make the main event for that PPV official.

This will mark only the third time in history that the match has happened anywhere, and the last time was at No Mercy in 2007 when The Great Khali took on Batista. The first time the match happened was at the 2006 Great American Bash, where Big Show took on The Undertaker.

As of yet, the company has not given any word on the Punjabi Prison Match coming back, but they will soon.

For those who aren’t familiar with the match, it’s a strange one.

The Punjabi Prison Match is an odd cage battle that consists of two giant bamboo cages. One of them is four-sided and immediately surrounds the ring while standing at 16 feet tall. The second bamboo cage has eight sides, stands 20 feet tall, and completely surrounds the first cage and ring.

The winner of the Punjabi Prison is determined by whoever can escape both cages and have their feet touch the ground first. The cage surrounding the ring has four doors, which can be opened at the request of the superstars. If they request them open and no one exits the door in 60 seconds, it will be closed and padlocked for the remainder of the match.

At the top of the Punjabi Prison cage, the bamboo is fashioned in a spike form.

After escaping the first cage, they must attempt to be the first to climb up, over, and out of the second cage to win.

It is really strange that WWE is bringing back the Punjabi Prison after a decade, but they realize something new and exciting needs to be done. Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton may be able to make this match fun for the fans, and the sheer rarity of it may cause others to tune into Battleground.

Vince McMahon is really trying to make a huge statement with Jinder Mahal as the WWE Champion, but they can only keep they can only keep the feud with Randy Orton going for so long. With SmackDown Live moving onto a gimmick the likes of the Punjabi Prison Match at Battleground, one has to think that this will bring a conclusive end to their feud.

[Featured Image by WWE]