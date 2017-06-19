George Clooney and Amal Clooney are loving life as parents after welcoming their twins, Ella and Alexander, earlier this month.

Although George Clooney once proclaimed that marriage and children simply weren’t for him, he is now said to be thriving as a dad, and as he celebrated his first Father’s Day with his wife and kids, a report claimed the actor’s marriage has actually improved now that he and Amal are first-time parents.

On June 18, a source told Hollywood Life that George Clooney was an amazing dad and noted that he and wife Amal are closer than ever after welcoming their daughter and son.

While having two newborns at home is never easy, the insider said that George Clooney is in awe of how gracefully Amal has adjusted to life as a mother to their two children. Also, the source said that Clooney is surprisingly hands-on with his two babies and has no problem changing their dirty diapers and getting up for late-night feedings.

As for how George Clooney spent his first Father’s Day as a doting dad to his twins, a second Hollywood Life source claimed that he had plans to stay home and relax with his wife in bed.

After highly publicized relationships with the likes of Kelly Preston, Ginger Lynn Allen, Renee Zellweger, Elisabetta Canalis, and Stacy Keibler, George Clooney became engaged to his now-wife Amal in April 2014. Months later, the couple tied the knot.

George Clooney’s relationship with Stacy Keibler was believed to have been the actor’s final relationship before marrying Amal, but throughout their time together, Keibler claimed she did not want children. Then, just as Clooney had a change of heart, Keibler had a change of heart as well and eventually welcomed her first child, daughter Ava, with husband Jared Pobre.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney’s two children haven’t yet been seen publicly, and it is hard to say whether or not they soon will be. After all, Clooney and his wife have done their best to keep their lives out of the spotlight since tying the knot and will likely continue to do so now that they are parents.

