Michelle Obama Posts Workout Photo On Instagram, Still Hosting Bootcamp Weekends In Washington

Michelle Obama may no longer be in the White House or the nation’s first lady, but she’s still carrying on many rituals in Washington, D.C. She posted a photo on Instagram Monday of her leading a workout routine with some of her close friends. As many know, Michelle looks great and continues to maintain her fit physique by staying committed to an exercise program.

Michelle was often hailed for her toned arms when she was first lady. She shared that she got up around 4:30 a.m. to get in a good workout before starting the day. She eventually started her own weekend bootcamp, which People reports includes a dozen old and new friends at various ages and fitness levels.

As Mrs. Obama writes in her Instagram post, her close friends are have always been there for her throughout the transitions over the years. Although she’s no longer holding such a prominent role in the White House, she’s still taking her role in Washington seriously when it comes to advocating — and exercising.

“When I was at the White House, I often hosted bootcamp weekends for my close girlfriends. It didn’t matter that we were all at varying fitness levels. Our bootcamp weekends were a reminder that if we want to keep taking care of others, we need to take care of ourselves first. And even though I’m no longer at the White House, I’ve continued this tradition and wanted to share some photos. My girlfriends have been there for me through all kinds of life transitions over the years – including a pretty big one recently! – and we’ve done our best to stay healthy together. Whether it’s a bootcamp or a walk around the neighborhood, I hope you and your crew can find some time this summer to be healthy together.”

In Michelle’s “Let’s Move” campaign back in 2015, a video she made consisted of interval training that included jump-rope, strength training, and boxing moves.

The former first lady was also an ardent supporter for preventing obesity in America’s youth. Her school lunch program promoted healthier eating habits, but is now in the process of being nixed by the Trump administration. She reacted to the changes recently by saying she can’t understand why the president would want kids “eating crap” at school. The lunch program has been a subject of great debate, sparking criticism after students posted photos of the unappetizing meals on social media, expressing anger at Michelle Obama for the changes. Many argued that school lunches for too many children is the best meal they’ll get all day and that the government restrictions on sodium and calories severely limited their nutritional needs. The current administration wants to ease the restrictions for schools receiving government funds.

Michelle Obama also posted a sweet tribute to her husband on Father’s Day, which got an overwhelming number of positive replies. Many expressed how much they miss the former president and Michelle and heaped praise on them for being great parents. Some told Michelle they’d love to see her run for president, which she has already declined pursuing.

In the meantime, Michelle still speaks out about causes she cares about and is working on a book. She and Barack are working on their own memoirs about life in the White House.

[Featured Image by Molly Riley/AP Images]