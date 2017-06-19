Jessica Biel’s Post About Justin Timberlake Proves They Are Still Madly In Love, Fans Overcome With Emotion

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake wed in 2012. Even though some fans did not see the attraction between the two, the couple is still going strong. A recent Facebook post by the Sinner star and executive producer shows how much in love the couple is. Fans were overcome with emotion over the Father’s Day message.

On social media, Biel wished everyone a happy Father’s Day. She talked about how much she loves her husband. The actress added that every day, Timberlake works hard for their family. She even used a phrase from their son, Silas, “you are so much cool.”

In the comments section, fans couldn’t help but share their love for the post. One person hoped that one day, she would meet a good man and have a wonderful relationship like Justin and Jessica. Another admitted that she didn’t understand the attraction between Biel and Timberlake. However, after reading how much in love the two are after all these years, she wished them a long-lasting marriage. There were also photos posted of the two and they are definitely happy. That is evident in the big smiles on their faces.

Jessica and Justin met in January 2007. In December 2011, they were engaged and walked down the aisle in October the following year.

According to Us Weekly, Justin Timberlake spoke about their relationship several years ago. He commented that the way they got together was very “un-Hollwood-esque.” The singer admitted that at first, Jessica was hesitant about dating him. However, they started talking, and Justin asked his friend to contact Biel and see if it would be okay to call her to ask her out on a date. The 7th Heaven alum said yes, but only because Justin was persistent.

In a press conference, Timberlake said he asked Biel out the old-fashioned way, by telephone. He learned from his stepfather and grandfather that the birth of the internet doesn’t mean chivalry goes out the window. The singer explained that a girl should be able to hear a man’s voice when being asked out.

Justin and Jessica have a few relationship rules that have worked for them. First, Timberlake makes sure Biel feels like she is getting everything. The second rule is that he allows his wife to get her way in everything. He said so far, those two rules have made their marriage a success.

Taste the rainbow… A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Feb 18, 2017 at 5:30pm PST

What do you think of the sweet Father’s Day message Jessica Biel posted about Justin Timberlake?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]