Michelle Obama Hosts A Bootcamp For Her ‘Close Girlfriends,’ Former FLOTUS Shows Off Her Toned Physique

Michelle Obama is still adjusting to life outside the White House, and she decided to bring one of her traditions from the Barack’s presidency to her life as a civilian. Michelle revealed that she would continue the White House tradition of the weekend bootcamps with her close girlfriends, the Daily Mail reported.

The former FLOTUS shared a few pictures of a bootcamp she hosted, something that she regularly did during Barack Obama’s presidency. Now that she has moved out of the White House, Michelle is continuing her workout tradition and invited her “close girlfriends” for a sunny, sweaty workout session.

The exercise appeared to be a grueling one with plenty of push-ups, planks, and core exercises that were appropriate for every fitness level. Michelle shared that she would host bootcamp-style workouts at the White House often, adding that all her friends are on various fitness levels and still manage to respect and support each other.

Obama explained that the exercise session was a reminder that if she wanted to continue to take care of her family, that she had to make time for herself and to remain in the best physical shape possible.

Michelle, who is a well-known fitness guru, has been seen attending Soul Cycle classes in Washington, D.C. Several months ago, Obama demonstrated her push-up form on Ellen DeGeneres’ show, talking at length about the importance of exercising and eating a healthy diet.

Hey, @theellenshow! I may have schooled you in pushups, but when it comes to courage and kindness, you are always a champ. ???????? #thankyouellen A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Apr 28, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

The former first lady shared that even though she is no longer living at the White House, she wanted to share with her followers that even as mothers, it is important to take time for yourself and exercise. She added that her friends have all been through major life events in their lives over the years, but they always make time to exercise together and encourage each other to eat a healthy diet.

Michelle challenged her nearly 15 million followers to do the same and find ways to stay healthy and active. She added that it didn’t have to be a bootcamp session, but she encouraged them to do something that “makes them happy” as well as gets their heart pumping.

“Whether it’s a bootcamp or a walk around the neighborhood, I hope you and your crew can find some time this summer to be healthy together,” Michelle wrote on Instagram.

Apparently, Obama’s workout routine works for her because she showed off a trim and toned physique.

[Featured Image by Rick Friedman-Pool/Getty Images]