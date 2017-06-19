White House Bans Video, Audio At Briefing — Reporters Outraged: Spicer Says ‘Tapes’ News May Emerge By Friday

The White House has blocked reporters from recording video or audio during the White House briefing held on Monday, June 19. This is news being reported by journalists such as Jim Acosta, CNN’s Senior White House Correspondent. As seen in the below tweet from the Twitter account of Acosta, whose Twitter account description says, “I believe in # realnews,” Jim reported that the White House banned journalists from using audio and video during the White House briefing.

As seen on The White House’s YouTube channel, the most recent briefing video listed is the video titled 6/12/17: White House Press Briefing from six days ago. Normally, the White House YouTube channel alerts those who have requested to be alerted when Sean Spicer would go live with the briefings. The channel itself notes that the briefings happen almost on a daily basis, from Monday through Friday.

“White House Press Briefings are conducted most weekdays from the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room in the West Wing.”

However, with the White House banning video and audio recordings from what should be a briefing available to the public, journalists are pushing back. As seen in the below quotes, Acosta pulled no punches is proclaiming that the White House was stonewalling the media.

WH briefing about to start. We're told we cannot use video or audio from this "gaggle." So I took this pic before going in. Shh don't tell. pic.twitter.com/7GcZjJIriS — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 19, 2017

Acosta wrote that the White House should have the “backbone” to answer questions on camera.

“Make no mistake about what we are all witnessing. This is a WH that is stonewalling the news media. Hiding behind no camera/no audio gaggles. There is a suppression of information going on at this WH that would not be tolerated at a city council mtg or press conf with a state gov. Call me old fashioned but I think the White House of the United States of America should have the backbone to answer questions on camera.”

Also, reporter April Ryan, a White House Correspondent, Washington Bureau Chief and CNN political analyst wrote that she needed the audio from the press briefing for her listeners.

I also need the audio for my listeners! https://t.co/hitxVV89XD — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) June 19, 2017

As seen in the below tweet from Lachlan Markay, a White House reporter for the Daily Beast, the press gaggles as of late have come with the “off-camera” edict.

Just noticed that today's off-camera White House press briefing was the first one at which they explicitly banned audio broadcasts pic.twitter.com/AVkfE7n5Ol — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) June 15, 2017

Since no photos of Sean were allowed, Acosta posted a photo of his socks, as seen below.

The Spicer off-camera/no audio gaggle has begun. I can't show you a pic of Sean. So here is a look at some new socks I bought over the wknd pic.twitter.com/wO9erspwYa — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 19, 2017

The White House press briefing included Spicer sending thoughts and prayers to the London attack victims at the Finsbury Park Mosque that were hit by a van, as reported by the Inquisitr.

Spicer says the White House sends "thoughts and prayers" to victims of the London attack. Off camera. The president has said nothing. — Sara Murray (@SaraMurray) June 19, 2017

The White House press briefing banned cameras, according to the below tweet from Ali Vitali, a White House reporter for NBC News, because President Trump wanted his voice to be the one that speaks.

Why is today's briefing off cam? B/c POTUS spoke today & will make comments later so his voice should "be the one that speaks," Spicer says. — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) June 19, 2017

Meanwhile, answers about the “tapes” might come by Friday, Spicer said, according to Acosta.

Spicer on #wherearethetapes – "It's possible we will have an answer to that at the end of the week." — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 19, 2017

