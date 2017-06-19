‘BB19’ Cast Reactions From Fans: High Marks For First Impressions, ‘BB19’ Cast Rankings By Fans Taking Shape

BB19 cast reactions are getting posted by many fans of the show on social media. The Big Brother 19 interviews just concluded, with former houseguest Jeff Schroeder taking the time to chat with 16 new cast members. The live feeds have given fans a lot to talk about on Monday (June 19), including a lot of BB19 cast reactions based on their first impressions. A report by CBS presented photos and quick biographies for each of the BB19 cast members, but only live feed subscribers got to see the cast interviews.

Quite a few fans have already posted BB19 cast rankings, including one user going by the name of Matt on Twitter. He stated that he likes Christmas Abbott, Elena Davies, Mark Jansen, Matthew Clines, and Megan Lowder. He also said that Cameron Heard, Jessica Graf, and Dominique Cooper have potential this season.

A lot of Twitter users also came up with their own full Big Brother 19 rankings, listing all 16 houseguests in the order that they like them so far. A Twitter user going by the name Queen Elena put Elena Davies, Mark Jansen, Jessica Graf, and Christmas Abbott at the top of her BB19 cast rankings. She has Alex Ow, Jason Dent, and Josh Martinez as the bottom three in her early preseason rankings.

Even former houseguests have been posting on social media, giving their own BB19 cast reactions and picking favorites among the 16 new contestants. After originally posting that she is “team guys” this summer, Audrey Middleton posted that she feels Christmas Abbott has potential this summer if she doesn’t get targeted for intimidating the other girls in the BB19 house. It seems that a lot of people watching the live feed interviews came away with a positive opinion of Christmas, who is a 35-year-old “fitness superstar” from North Carolina.

It’s the moment you’ve been waiting for! Here’s your first look at the #BB19 Houseguests: https://t.co/gw3oXiDYAC pic.twitter.com/m6NLFl09r9 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) June 19, 2017

Host Julie Chen will be presenting the BB19 cast members to the CBS audience during the two-hour season premiere on June 28. It’s a two-night event, providing a lot of footage to fans who have been waiting all spring for Big Brother season 19 to get started. That also gives a lot of time for fans to become more familiar with the 16 new houseguests and figure out whom their favorites to win the $500,000 prize are going to be this summer. After that, it will be interesting to see if the preseason BB19 cast rankings mirror what takes place inside the game. So far, the online fan reactions have been largely positive.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Big Brother 19 houseguests will enter the game next weekend, allowing producers a few days to film footage before the June 28 season premiere. This hints at how close the new BB19 cast members are to playing the game and that fans don’t have to wait much longer to enjoy another summer of the hit reality competition show.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]