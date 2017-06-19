Beyonce Babies: Blue Ivy Thrilled To Be Big Sister To Twins

Beyonce’s baby already have tons of adoring fans, but their big sister, Blue Ivy is their biggest fan of all. Beyonce and Jay Z’s oldest daughter is said to completely adore her two new little siblings.

According to Hollywood Life, Blue Ivy Carter is beyond thrilled to be a big sister that she “can’t stop smiling.” Sources claim that Blue Ivy has met Beyonce and Jay Z’s newest little bundles of joy and is disappointed that the twins aren’t allowed to come home yet. However, she is said to already “adore” her new little brother and sister, already be very protective over her new siblings. The source credits Beyonce and Jay Z’s parenting to how down to earth Blue Ivy is, saying the two really are “amazing parents’ to the 5-year-old.

Blue Ivy is reportedly determined to be the best big sister of all time and is ready to have two new siblings to play with once they get home and get settled. As many fans know, Beyonce’s twins are currently still being treated in the hospital for minor issues.

“Blue Ivy is so excited to be a big sister that she can’t stop smiling! She’s upset the twins can’t come home yet, but she’s met them and absolutely adores them.”

Page Six reports that the two newest members of the Carter family were born June 12 at the UCLA Medica Center in L.A. Although the babies are still being cared for by doctors, the babies and their mother, Beyonce, are all expected to be just fine, despite the issues holding the babies at the hospital.

Speculation had been growing that Beyonce had given birth to her twins for days before her father, Matthew Knowles, finally revealed the big news via social media. “They’re here,” he tweeted using hashtags like #twins and #happybirthday.

While the genders of Beyonce’s twins are reportedly a boy and a girl, much like George Clooney’s newborn twins, the singer has yet to reveal any information about the duo. No names or photos have been made public, and fans are waiting to see if the couple will reveal photos of the babies themselves, much like they did after Blue Ivy was born.

