Tamra Judge has reportedly shaded Simon Barney with a “cruel” Father’s Day message on Instagram.

Over the weekend, Tamra Judge’s husband, Eddie Judge, shared a post on his Instagram page that featured a photo of a card given to him by Judge’s youngest two children with Barney, her son Spencer and her daughter Sophia.

Although the card appears to be quite standard in terms of Father’s Day cards for stepfathers, Spencer made the gift his own by writing an additional message, which told Eddie Judge, “[You’re] the best substitute father.”

On June 19, All About the Tea shared a post about the gift, revealing that Eddie Judge’s comments and the repost shared by Tamra Judge were likely aimed at the Real Housewives of Orange County star’s former husband, Simon Barney. As the outlet explained, Eddie Judge told his fans and followers on Instagram that his stepson had gone out of his way to pick out the card and said that he is lucky to have such great kids.

As for Tamra Judge, she posted a thank you message to her husband for being a great role model for her kids. Judge also shared a photo of her kids’ card for Eddie Judge on her Instagram account on Sunday.

Tamra Judge shares three children with Simon Barney and is also mom to an adult son, Ryan Vieth, who shares a young daughter with wife Sarah Rodriguez.

When Tamra Judge first joined The Real Housewives of Orange County during the show’s third season, she and Barney were still married. Then, a few years later, their marriage came to an abrupt end and Judge announced she wanted a divorce as cameras rolled for the show.

Tamra Judge’s allegedly “cruel” Instagram post came just days after she and Simon Barney reunited at their oldest daughter Sidney’s graduation page.

