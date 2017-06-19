California Brain Surgeon Arrested For Raping Child Patients Now Accused Of Building ‘Taboo Families’

Shocking new allegations have surfaced in the child sex abuse case against California brain surgeon Dr. James Kohut and two of his nurses. Kohut, a father-of-two, was arrested in May for allegedly performing forcible sex acts with at least seven children under the age of 13.

During the past two decades, Dr. James Kohut not only raped children and forced minors into incestuous sex acts, but he was also recruiting women to form “taboo families,” according to Santa Cruz prosecutors. Last month, the California brain surgeon was charged with 11 felony counts of lewd sex acts with children, sodomy, and related crimes, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Santa Cruz Assistant District Attorney Steve Moore told the court the California brain surgeon has a “fixed sexual desire” to be part of numerous “taboo families.” Moore maintains Dr. James Kohut wants to be in the midst of families where the parents raise their children “sexually” to create scenarios where he can have sex with both a mother and a daughter and then impregnate the daughter, according to the Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Dr. Kohut’s nurses were also allegedly his lovers. Rashel Brandon, 42, and Emily Stephens, 29, were also arrested for allegedly targeting children for sex crimes, the Daily Mail reports.

Santa Cruz neurosurgeon Dr. James Kohut faces 11 charges for sexually assaulting kids. Judge will allow bail. Hearing June 28th. pic.twitter.com/OfZ66s62Y8 — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) June 19, 2017

The charges against Brandon include multiple counts of child pornography and child sexual abuse. Stephens was arrested on charges relating to sodomy, oral copulation, and sexual penetration.

Law enforcement agencies in multiple states, the FBI, and the Australian Federal Police have investigated the California brain surgeon over the course of the past 20 years but have never been able to convict him of a crime. According to court documents, Dr. James Kohut had a sexual preference for children ages 6 to 8 and has preyed upon minors in not only California but also on youngsters from Ohio, Nevada, Florida, Louisiana, and Australia.

Prosecutors say Dr. James Kohut is unstable and suicidal. He wanted taboo family with sexual relationship with mother and daughter. pic.twitter.com/TGko79ZxCB — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) June 19, 2017

Dr. Kohut has been going online since 1997 in search of women to create taboo families with, according to the California prosecutor tasked with trying the case. One woman told Moore that the California brain surgeon discussed building a sexual family with her that would include both bestiality and incest back in 2001.

The Santa Cruz prosecutor also believes Dr. Kohut and Rashel Brandon were making plans to adopt a child via the foster care system, or from Mexico, for the sole purpose of creating a taboo family. Dr. Kohut’s defense attorney, Jay Rorty, claims he has not been presented with any evidence linking the brain surgeon to the child sex crimes.

Court documents detail allegations relating to Dr. Kohut having oral sex with both a boy and a girl under the age of 10, sex acts with three boys under the age of 14, including a 3-year-old boy, a 9-year-old boy, and a little girl of 5, as well.

The defense attorney has also claimed his client is not a flight risk or a danger to the community and should be released on bail. If convicted of all the child sex abuse charges levied against him, the California brain surgeon could spend a minimum of 165 years in prison.

The current child rape charges filed against the California brain surgeon were levied after Rashel Brandon’s husband reportedly found a sex tape of his wife and another woman, allegedly Emily Stephens, committing graphic sexual acts together and with children in a hotel room earlier this year. Brandon identified Stephens as the other adult participant and reportedly told police investigators they would send the recording of sexual acts with children to Dr. Kohut.

James Kohut and Emily Stephens have allegedly been having an affair for nearly a decade. The California brain surgeon is believed to have been paying most of the bills owed by the nurses and sending them other various payments.

Before joining the Sparks Clinic Neuroscience Center in Fort Smith, Arkansas, Dr. James Kohut worked at the Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz. He was fired from the California hospital for “making unwanted sexual advances toward female nurses.”

His license to practice medicine in Arkansas has now been suspended and he has also been terminated from the Sparks Clinic. In 2002, he was disciplined for watching pornography at work.

James Kohut, 57, is married with two grown children in college. Brandon is still married and has three children but has reportedly filed for divorce and is seeking custody of the children. Stephens is fighting extradition from Arizona to California and claims she is not the woman shown in the video having sex with Brandon and the children.

