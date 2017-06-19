‘Days Of Our Lives’: Camila Banus Bullied On Twitter For Chad And Gabi Love Triangle Storyline

Days of Our Lives fans are not happy with Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Gabi Hernandez making love while stranded on the island. On social media, actress Camila Banus mentioned that she has been getting a lot of heat for recent episodes. However, she isn’t letting it affect her and also thanked those who are being supportive.

Soap opera fans are passionate, especially when it comes to fan-favorite characters. Most viewers want to see “Chabby” reconcile. Chad and Abigail have always been a popular couple, but now they are going through a divorce. In the meantime, Chad and Gabi are stranded on an island and are giving in to their temptations. This has really set fans off. Instead of blaming the writers (who have since been replaced with Ron Carlivati, but whose scripts have not aired yet), they are attacking the actress.

On Instagram, Banus posted a photo of her holding flowers. They were a gift and brightened up her whole day. She also wrote that she was getting a lot of negative feedback from fans who are angry about Chad and Gabi on Days of Our Lives. However, she also said she was not letting it get to her and is still smiling.

Camila posted on Twitter thanking those who are sending positive vibes no matter what. Even though passion is wonderful, viewers need to remember that DOOL is a television show, and Chad, Gabi, and Abigail are not real people. Salem is a fictional town, and the storylines are not real life. Camila Banus is simply reciting the scripts that she has been given and playing a part on Days of Our Lives. She has no control over her scripts, and even if she did, TV shows are not real and should not be taken so seriously that someone would actually attack an actor over a storyline.

This is not the first time an actor has dealt with bullying over a storyline. Laurie Holden played Andrea on The Walking Dead. After a scene in which she nearly shot Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) by accident, she received death threats. She went on social media to remind fans that she was not Andrea — she was an actress that portrayed a made up character. More recently, Josh McDermitt left social media after being bullied about Eugene Porter siding with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) on TWD. The list is endless of how many actors have dealt with fans in a rage for a character or storyline that they don’t like.

What do you think of fans bullying Camila Banus over Chad and Gabi’s love triangle storyline on Days of Our Lives?

[Featured Image by Cooper Neill/Getty Images]