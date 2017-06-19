‘Power’ Season 4 Is Set To Premiere This Weekend On Starz

Power Season 4 will premiere this Sunday, June, 25 on Starz. The return of Power has been highly anticipated since Season 3 ended last September. This season fans will get to see how James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) fairs now that he’s behind bars for allegedly killing Federal Agent Greg Knox who was eager to expose Ghost and bring him down. U.S. Attorney Angela Valdez (Lela Loren), who was still upset about her breakup with Ghost was dating Greg at the time of his murder. Out of frustration, Angela decided to slap the cuffs on Ghost at the ending of Season 3’s last episode for the murder of Federal Agent Greg.

Also at the end of Season 3, Kanan (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson) and his partner in crime Jukebox (Anika Noni Rose), kidnapped Ghost’s and Tasha’s (Naturi Naughton) son Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) for hostage. Since Kanan’s been out of prison, he’s been trying to find ways to infiltrate Ghost’s enterprise. Kanan decides to send a pic of him holding Tariq hostage to Tasha as an attempt to inform Ghost that his son was indeed being held for ransom. Tariq’s kidnapping is still unknown to Ghost at the end of the finale due to his arrest at the conclusion of the episode.

Ghost’s partner Tommy (Joseph Sikora) was put in charge of their drug operation after both were forced to work for Ghost’s new boss Milan (Callan Mulvey). In the Season 3 finale, Tommy pulled off the unthinkable and was able to kill Milan with Ghost after Dre (Olurotimi Akinosho) and his crew were able to apprehend Milan’s bodyguards. There have been rumors about Tommy dating Tasha’s best friend Lakiesha Grant (Lala Anthony) whom he was supposed to kill upon the request of Milan during Season 3. If the rumors are true, it only means that Tommy did not kill LaKeisha, but instead spared her life and has kept her in hiding.

A few months ago, it was confirmed that well-known actor Larenz Tate (“Love Jones”) has been cast for Season 4 of Power as well as the “late great” Charlie Murphy. It is unknown the role he will play on the show, but Tate will add the necessary star power to build up the hype of the show.

Power Season 4 will premiere this Sunday, June 25 on Starz at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. Don’t forget to tune in!

[Featured Image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Starz]