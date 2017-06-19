Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer may have both just dissed Adam Lind’s parenting on Instagram.

After celebrating DeBoer’s very first Father’s Day, Houska took to Instagram, where she posted a couple of photos, one of which featured her husband and Lind’s daughter, Aubree, and another that featured DeBoer and their young son, 4-month-old Watson.

In Houska’s caption, she said that she was proud to be raising her two children with DeBoer and noted that she couldn’t have asked for a better role model for her two kids.

“I hope Aubree finds a man like you…and I hope our son turns out to be JUST like you,” Chelsea Houska added.

Around the same time, Cole DeBoer posted a photo of a Father’s Day gift made by his wife with the footprints of her two children. In the caption, DeBoer said he was very blessed by Chelsea Houska and their two kids, Aubree and Watson.

Chelsea Houska’s husband may not be the biological father of her daughter Aubree, but he’s been acting as her stepfather for some time and was officially given the title when he and Houska married at the end of last year. Meanwhile, Adam Lind has seemingly been kept to limited time with his daughter as he does his best to live life outside of the spotlight.

Chelsea Houska and Adam Lind dated for several years, but as Teen Mom 2 fans saw for a number of seasons, their relationship was plagued by drama and ultimately came to an end years ago.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer have been living together since 2015 and raising their family together as cameras roll for Teen Mom 2. However, they were sure to leave their engagement and their wedding off the show, choosing to instead share photos of the events.

To see more of Chelsea Houska and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus, tune into the upcoming eighth season of Teen Mom 2, which is set to premiere on MTV sometime this summer.

