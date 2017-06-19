Miles Teller Arrested For Public Intoxication, Not Cooperating With Police

Miles Teller has reportedly been arrested. The actor, 30, was reportedly out partying in San Diego with his friends when things got out of hand. Police allegedly saw Teller finding difficulty standing up and walking and tried to question him. However, sources claim that he was not cooperative and ended up being taken into custody.

According to TMZ, police were forced to slap handcuffs on Miles Teller after he nearly fell over into a traffic lane after a night of drinking. Police reportedly offered to take the actor to a nearby detox center, where drunk people are placed on cots and allowed to sleep off the alcohol for a few hours. Going to the center does not affect a person’s criminal record or count as an arrest, E! Online reports. The detox center is run by volunteers, but they won’t allow just anyone into the facility.

However, when cops took Miles to the detox center anyway, he was reportedly uncooperative and refused to sleep it off inside. The actor’s behavior landed him in jail as the employees would not allow him to stay. Things got so bad that police were ultimately forced to arrest him for being drunk in public, a misdemeanor offense.

Miles Teller was reportedly taken into custody and spent only four hours behind bars before police released him without bail. The actor, who has starred in films such as Whiplash, Divergent, War Dogs, and That Awkward Moment, has yet to comment on his arrest.

San Diego law enforcement sources reveal that the incident took place around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday and that Teller was “unable to care for his own well-being” at the time of his arrest, which, accompanied by the fact that he refused to comply with police requests, is why he ended up in jail.

Meanwhile, Teller’s girlfriend, Keleigh Sperry, posted a photo from her sister’s bachelorette party over the weekend, and it looks like the entire situation may blow over fairly quickly for the actor. Miles’ rep refused to comment on the situation.

