Tiffany Hendra Speaks Out On ‘RHOD’ Season 2

On Monday, Bravo released a sneak peek for season 2 of The Real Housewives of Dallas. The clip shows LeeAnne Locken and Stephanie Hollman, during Stephanie’s Halloween party in her home, arguing over Stephanie supposedly talking badly about LeeAnne behind her back. As LeeAnne and Stephanie argue, Tiffany Hendra, Cary Deuber, and Brandi Redmond awkwardly look on. While Tiffany is shown in the sneak peek, viewers actually won’t be seeing her much on the show’s second season. On Twitter, Tiffany confirmed that she didn’t return to the second season as a full-time cast member.

According to Tiffany, viewers will only see her in cameos on the upcoming season. Was it Tiffany’s choice to not be a starring housewife on the second season? While Tiffany didn’t give a specific reason for why she didn’t return as a full-time housewife, she hinted that it was her choice. According to Tiffany, filming only cameos worked great with her schedule. She also shared that she got advice about being on Real Housewives from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Camille Grammer. After starring on the first two seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Camille continued to appear in later seasons in cameos. Perhaps Camille told Tiffany that appearing in cameos gives her a platform for her causes while allowing her to avoid much of the housewives’ drama with one another?

I'm not full time in season 2, just cameo appearance which works great with my schedule! Great advice from my friend @TheRealCamilleG ❤️ — Tiffany Hendra (@TiffanyHendra) June 19, 2017

Despite no longer being a starring housewife on The Real Housewives of Dallas, Tiffany Hendra seems to be on good terms with the show and returning cast members. In another tweet, Tiffany wished the other women massive success for the second season. Stephanie told Tiffany that she and the others love her.

We love you Tiff❤️ — Stephanie Hollman (@stephhollman) June 19, 2017

Tiffany is also still very good friends with LeeAnne. Just two weeks ago, Tiffany posted a sweet tribute to LeeAnne and their friendship in celebration of LeeAnne’s birthday.

LeeAnne effusively thanked Tiffany for the sweet post.

“leeannelocken: Omg!! I’m just seeing this INCREDIBLY BEAUTIFUL POST!! Love you from Atlanta to Austin & all the other cities we lived in TOGETHER???????????????? Forever #Fifers???????????? Love You so much Beautiful????????????????”

The sneak peek shows Stephanie Hollman’s husband, Travis Hollman, telling her that LeeAnne Locken, costumed as a Two-Face personality, is telling people that she’s two-faced just like Stephanie. Travis says that he wants to kick LeeAnne out of the Halloween party, but Stephanie tells him not to. Stephanie then confronts LeeAnne about her behavior, which leads to LeeAnne lashing out at Stephanie for talking badly about her around town. Stephanie says that she’s scared to be friends with LeeAnne. Tiffany Hendra, Brandi Redmond, and Cary Deuber silently watch on as Stephanie defends herself and LeeAnne continues her accusation. Brandi and Cary chime in that perhaps Stephanie and LeeAnne should have their argument in private as it’s making everyone feel awkward.

Your first look at #RHOD season 2 is here — and it's LeeAnne vs. Stephanie. https://t.co/SFUBRvKVfB pic.twitter.com/2GEK4OJtUB — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) June 19, 2017

What else will happen on the new season? Bravo’s decision to release a sneak peek clip but not the full preview for season 2 of The Real Housewives of Dallas had some fans scratching their heads. In response to one viewer who questioned the move, Stephanie said that the trailer is coming soon.

Why would they drop a random snippet and not the trailer. Are y'all dumb? Someone finna get fired. #RHOD pic.twitter.com/N3eqrOF8bx — The Bravo Network™ (@BravoNetwork) June 19, 2017

It is coming soon ???? https://t.co/7Xay7N0FVn — Stephanie Hollman (@stephhollman) June 19, 2017

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]