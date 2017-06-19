FLOTUS Wears Fitted $1,695 Michael Kors Blue Crepe Dress – Cindy Crawford Wore Same Sleeveless Sheath [Photos]

First Lady Melania Trump can be seen in a blue sleeveless dress in the above and below photos, as Melania awaited Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela and his wife, Lorena Castillo Garcia de Varela, to arrive at the White House. As reported by White House Wardrobe, the first lady chose the wool-blend crepe midi dress as Mrs. Trump and President Trump hosted President Varela on June 19. The White House reported that President Trump and President Varela would meet to discuss lessening organized crime, drugs, and illegal migration in Venezuela, among other matters, including economic instability.

Well, the economics of Melania’s dress are on the minds of fashion hounds. According to Net-a-Porter, the dress from the Michael Kors Collection with fabulous button details costs $1,695. The Michael Kors Collection Pre-Fall 2017 lineup dress appears light blue in color, which is called azure and the color “cadet” on the website. The Italian-made dress is sleek and designed to emphasize narrow waistlines with the “thoughtfully placed seams.” The fitted dress is described as a way to harken the glamour of the 1950s and meld it with the power of the 1980s. The two rows of buttons on either side highlight the feminine curves of the hips, with the faux pockets not adding any bulk since they are sewed shut.

Primarily made of wool with a bit of Spandex, the dry-clean-only dress is described as one that fits true to size but is cut for a slim fit, so people with curvy figures are advised to buy the next size up.

Additional photos of Melania’s blue dress can be seen via the Getty Images photo gallery.

Photos of Melania sitting up straight in the dress on a couch in the Oval Office can be seen via Associated Press photos like the one below.

As reported by Vogue, Melania is in good company in choosing to wear the blue dress. Supermodel Cindy Crawford also wore the dress in Venice, Italy. The form-fitting sheath by Michael Kors was called a dress that brought back old-school elegance by the publication. Both former models are being praised on social media for their style choices.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]